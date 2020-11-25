Ahmed Patel passes away: Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Venkaiah Naidu and others pay tribute

The 71-year-old leader died at 3.30 am after suffering from multiple organ failure, 10 days after he was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

The 71-year-old leader died at 3.30 am after suffering from multiple organ failure, 10 days after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Rajya Sabha MP had tested positive for COVID-19 on 1 October.

His son Faisal Patel shared the news through a tweet and requested all well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said she lost an "irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague and friend". "In Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others," wrote Sonia Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the leader's role in strengthening of the Congress party, while Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu hailed his ability to "maintain cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum".

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Ahmed Patel. He was an able parliamentarian and always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum. My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/9HTNA1vLlr — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 25, 2020

Rahul Gandhi mourned the loss of a "tremendous asset, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered constantly "turning to him for advice".

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family. pic.twitter.com/sZaOXOIMEX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end.

His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2020

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi that Patel always considered the party as his family and served with loyalty, leaving a mark on the hearts of leaders across political lines. Meanwhile, party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi remembered "one of the most unflappable, sharpest, focused political minds" whom he had worked with for 20 years.

निशब्द.. जिन्हें हर छोटा बड़ा, दोस्त, साथी..विरोधी भी...एक ही नाम से सम्मान देते- ‘अहमद भाई’! वो जिन्होंने सदा निष्ठा व कर्तव्य निभाया, वो जिन्होंने सदा पार्टी को ही परिवार माना, वो जिन्होंने सदा राजनीतिक लकीरें मिटा दिलों पर छाप छोड़ी, अब भी विश्वास नही..

अलविदा “अहमद जी”🙏 pic.twitter.com/NRCwHPNZLl — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 25, 2020

#AP was one of the most unflappable, sharpest, focused political minds I have encountered. He had an unmatched talent to cut to the chase & his memory recall, connecting names & people to events for the job on hand was unprecedented. Huge loss for #Congress — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 25, 2020

Had talked to #AP several times initially during illness. AP wld seek my advice as a #COVID senior!During #Bihar, he said he had done several virtual meetings &I admonished him since he had just returned from faridabad hosp. I Also queried #feisal re late adm 2medanta. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 25, 2020

Interacted &worked on several issues with #AP over 20 long years. Always calm &rock steady, he was a solutions man. No frills person, he wld cut 2core of problem, speak least &yet guide the discussion 2a concrete solution. His political instincts, intuition &experience unmatched — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 25, 2020

Leaders across Congress ranks paid rich tribute to the Rajya Sabha MP, with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh and party leaders Manish Tewari, Karti P Chidambaram, Ramesh Chennithala and Sushmita Dev expressing shock over Patel's death.

Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the untimely passing away of veteran Congress leader & friend Sh. #AhmedPatel ji. It is a great loss for Congress Party and all Congress workers like me. His contribution to the party will always be remembered. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 25, 2020

I am shocked and deeply saddened to know of sudden demise of Shri. Ahmed Patel Ji, a loyalist, hardworker, strategist, troubleshooter, multifaceted leader of the Indian National Congress. It is an irreparable loss to me personally and my party. #RipAhmedPatel @mfaisalpatel pic.twitter.com/ol9ezk2uj3 — Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) November 25, 2020

I first met @ahmedpatel in May of 1984. He & Oscar Fernandes were Joint Secy’s in AICC & used to sit towards rear of the building.

A bond evolved over the years. 36 years later I never ever thought I would have to Tweet my condolences. He was a noble soul. RIP Sir @mfaisalpatel pic.twitter.com/LdO4E5Je4U — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 25, 2020

Shocked by the passing away of Shri @ahmedpatel I recollect fondly my interactions with him. We, @INCIndia, have lost a stalwart. My prayers are with @mfaisalpatel & his family. https://t.co/mYGrN9rIdL — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) November 25, 2020

Shocked to know about the passing away of Shri Ahmed Patel ji.

He was the captain of India's secular alliance , a hardworking politician and a true statesman. His demise is a great loss to the nation#AhmadPatel pic.twitter.com/IbeXUgDHFl — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) November 25, 2020

This is devastating news. @ahmedpatel ji was a pillar of strength for me personally and the party. A patient hearing was his most imp trait. Always gave me sound advise in difficult moments. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. @mfaisalpatel ji. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/DzsocQFpBv — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) November 25, 2020

The Congress treasurer was Lok Sabha MP for three terms from 1977 to 1989 and Rajya Sabha MP since 1993 representing Gujarat. Patel also served as the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was one of the party’s top negotiators during the UPA regime.

He breathed his last two days after another senior Congress leader and the longest serving chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, passed away on Monday due to a prolonged illness.