Ahmadpur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ahmadpur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Latur district — Udgir.

Constituency Name—Ahmadpur

Constituency Number—236

District Name—Latur

Total Electors—320251

Female Electors—150169

Male Electors—170082

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections– In 2014 election, then independent candidate Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao won the seat against Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil of NCP.

In 2009, Patil, representing Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, got 69,460 votes against Congress' Jadhav Vinayakrao Kisanrao, who received 67,208 votes.

In 2004, BJP candidate Khandade Babruwan Ramkrishna defeated Congress candidate Kalegaonkar Vinayakrao Patil.

In 2019, Kishanrao, who has switched to the BJP, will be defending his seat against advocate Tigote Balaji Sambhaji of BSP, Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil of NCP among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .