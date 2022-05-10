Ahead of upcoming elections, will Rahul Dravid participate in BJP's Yuva Morcha meet in Himachal?
The BJP said that the presence of Rahul Dravid, India's former cricket captain and current head coach, at the event will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields. However, BCCI media manager has denied such reports
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that India's head coach of cricket and former captain Rahul Dravid will attend the Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 15. However, sources close to the player and BCCI have refuted such claims of the BJP.
Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria said that BJP president JP Nadda, other party office-bearers and Union Ministers will also be present for this event.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also participate in the three-day session. As many as 139 delegates from across the country will register their presence in the session.
"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organisation Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session," Nehria said.
Nehria further said that Dravid's presence will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields. However, BCCI media manager said that Dravid called him to say the "story is false", reports Hindustan Times
This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held this year.
In the 2017 Assembly Election result, BJP won 44 seats - well past the halfway mark of 35 - while the incumbent Congress got 21 and others got three seats of a total of 68 Assembly seats.
