Ahead of Mizoram Vidhan Sabha election, Narendra Modi accuses Congress of having 'no regard' for the North East, its traditions

Lunglei: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he felt a deep sense of anguish at the Congress "abusing" North East culture and calling its dress "outlandish".

Coming down heavily on the rival party at an election rally at Lunglei, he also said that the country has understood the "divide and rule" policy of the Congress and that is the reason the party was just confined to two to three states.

Mizoram in the North East is the last bastion of the Congress. Election to the 40-member assembly is scheduled for 28 November.

"The Congress party, which once governed maximum number of states, is now restricted to just two or three states. Now, the people of Mizoram have a golden opportunity to rid themselves of this Congress culture," Modi said.

The priority for Congress is not the people of Mizoram, it is fighting to gain power, the prime minister charged.

"I feel deep sense of anguish when I see a Congress leader abused traditional dress of northeast states, calling them outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress. Their priority is power and not the people of Mizoram," he stated.

In the last four years, the BJP government at the Centre, has worked for greater recognition of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide, Modi asserted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had in August stated that Prime Minister Modi wears "outlandish" headgear.

“I ask you why does our Prime Minister wear all sorts of outlandish headgear wherever he goes around the country or around the world? Why does he always refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap? Tharoor had stated.

"You see him in Naga headgears with feathers. You have seen him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits which is a right thing for a prime minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he still always says no to one?,” Tharoor had stated.

The prime minister said, "Through its 'Act, East, Act Fast' policy, the BJP has, in the last 4.5 years, developed every region of the North East".

The double engine of the BJP governments in both the Centre and the State will take Mizoram to new heights, he added.