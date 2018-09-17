Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls, Rahul Gandhi says leaders joining Congress from other parties won't be given tickets

Bhopal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said politicians joining the Congress from other parties will not be fielded in elections while those who have remained with the Congress will.

Addressing party workers in Bhopal after a road show, Rahul said: "When the Congress takes power, its priority will be farmers and youth.

"The issues of party workers will take the second position and party leaders will come after that," he said.

"Those who joined the Congress from other parties will not be given ticket. We welcome them but they will not be made candidates," Rahul added.

Slamming the Narendra Modi and the Madhya Pradesh governments, Rahul said: "Madhya Pradesh tops the list in farmer suicides, unemployment and rapes but Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh) Chouhan is making new announcements every day.

"Like we call Sachin Tendulkar a run-machine, similarly Shivraj has become announcement-machine. He has already made 21,000 announcements," he added.