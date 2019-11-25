Ahead of Jharkhand polls, Narendra Modi blames previous govts for Naxalism, praises Raghubar Das for tackling situation

Daltonganj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held previous "unstable" governments responsible for Naxalism in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Modi was in Jharkhand to address a public rally for the first phase of the Assembly election, which will be held on 30 November.

"Naxalism was an issue due to political instability here. Governments used to be formed from the back gate. They didn't want to serve people but simply enjoy the power," Prime Minister Modi said. He also praised the efforts taken by Raghubar Das-led government to tackle Naxalism in the state.

"BJP has made an effort to free Jharkhand off Naxals and create a peaceful environment here. Earlier none could imagine travelling from Palamu to Ranchi after 6 pm, but the situation is different now," he said.

Daltonganj and other neighbouring constituencies are Naxal-affected regions and have been declared as hypersensitive. In the last three days, Naxals have done two major attacks in which four policemen, one BJP leader, and three supporters have died.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases, beginning 30 November. Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainibad, Garhwal, and Bhawnathpur will vote in the first phase.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.