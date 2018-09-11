Ahead of 2019 polls, Narendra Modi showers sops on army of Anganwadi workers to win over rural India

Lakhs of ASHA (accredited social health activists) and Anganwadi workers spread across in rural areas of the country had so far lived an unsung life. This woman workforce that is engaged in a critical task of rural child healthcare, prenatal care and nutrition programme for pregnant women in the hinterland have hardly got the recognition they deserved.

It was thus a momentous occasion for over 28 lakh women workers when Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly engaged with them through a video bridge interaction. A bigger surprise awaited them in that interaction -- an announcement by the prime minister on the honorarium given to Anganwadi workers. Those receiving Rs 3,000 so far, would now receive Rs 4,500. Similarly, those receiving Rs 2,200, would now get Rs 3,500. The honorarium for Anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250. They would also be provided free insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana and other routine incentives given to them by the Union government would also be doubled. Then there are some performance-based incentives.

It must be one of the most pleasant surprises these women in rural areas would have ever got. Besides the monetary benefits what must have been gratifying to them was the way prime minister lauded their work at the grassroots -- their role in combating malnourishment for mother and newborn children. With Modi linking boys and girls from poorer sections of society winning medals in the recently concluded Asian games with the efforts of Anganwadi and ASHA workers in rural areas was another thing to make them feel proud in the work they do. While praising their role and enhancing their remuneration, Modi also entrusted them with additional responsibilities.

This is an election year as five states would be going to the polls in next two and half months and the big bang parliamentary elections are due in the next seven months. Thus, the political significance of Modi’s interaction with ASHA, auxiliary nurse midwife and Anganwadi workers could not be lost. These workers have penetration in almost every single household, particularly womenfolk around the centres they work. A satisfied folk of Anganwadi workers could also be potential messengers of Modi government in the hinterland.

The number of operational Anganwadi Centres as on 31 December 2015 was 13,49,091. The top 10 states in terms of the number of operational centres have been Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Assam, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana (undivided). These states also account for 341 parliamentary seats. The politically critical Uttar Pradesh account for around 14 percent of the total operational centres in India.

Given the kind of goodwill these women generally have in their respective areas of work, an endorsement of Modi government's sincerity for delivery of goods may help influence voting pattern of a substantive section of womenfolk and possibly their family members also.

It seemed to be a well-crafted strategy on the part of the prime minister to directly engage with over 28 women workers in rural areas through a mobile phone application both on account of governance and also eyeing a political dividend.

Hours after Modi finished his interaction with them, the BJP leadership fielded textile minister and one of the best-known women faces of the party in Modi government, textile minister Smriti Irani to hold a media briefing at party headquarters in New Delhi. After she was shunted from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting four months ago, she was not visible at the party’s platforms.

Her arrival at the new party headquarters to address a press conference signified two things her rehabilitation as one the most feisty speakers on issues that matters most for the party and political importance the leadership attached to Modi’s interaction with Anganwadi workers. She was also fielded to get on to her favorite turf, take on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the National Herald case.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s plea against the income tax department’s decision to re-open their tax assessment for year 2011-12 relating to Associated Journals, publishers of National Herald. The court had also rejected plea by Congress leaders that media be restrained from publishing reports on this count.

Irani asserted while Prime Minister Modi is trying to reach poor sections of society as he did through interaction with Anganwadi workers on Tuesday, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were only concerned about accumulating money for their own family.