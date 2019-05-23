Agra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Agra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18



Total electors: 1,814,739 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,10,962



Male electors: 10,03,777

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008. As part of the delimitation process, Bah Assembly constituency went to the newly created Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency, while Jalesar Assembly constituency in Etah district was added to Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Etmadpur, Agra Cantt (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Jalesar (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party won in 1999 and 2004 polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections. While in 1999 and 2004 polls, Raj Babbar won the seat contesting on SP ticket, former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria won the seat as a BJP candidate in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: Agra is considered a centre of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh. Part of the Braj belt, the constituency has a plurality of Jatav voters (1,90,000+) and a sizeable number of Muslim voters (1,87,000), as per a 2016 survey by I-PAC. Yadavs, Thakurs and Brahmins are also found sizeable numbers in the constituency.

