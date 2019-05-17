Agar-Malwa polling officer submits report on Pragya Thakur's Godse comment; EC to take call on matter today

The District Election Officer of the Agar Malwa district Friday submitted his report to Madhya Pradesh Election Commission in the matter of BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur's statement calling Nathuram Godse a patriot. The state poll panel will now respond to the Election Commission of India on the issue.

The poll panel had taken cognisance of Pragya's remarks describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "patriot" on Thursday after a host of political parties condemned her remark.

The poll body has sought a "factual report" from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh by Friday on her statement. Pragya has since apologised for her comment and withdrew the statement.

"It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I’ve hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media," Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said.

Asked about the BJP terming her remarks as her personal views, she agreed and added that she was a disciplined worker of the party. She said her party's line is her line.

Talking to a news channel in Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, Pragya said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."

She said this in response to a question over actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that "free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", a reference to Godse.

Earlier this month, the EC had barred Pragya from campaigning for three days for violating the Model Code of Conduct by stirring up communal feelings. The poll watchdog had said in its order that the decision came in light of her comments against slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare and on the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

