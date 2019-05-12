After Yogi, Naqvi's 'Modi ki sena' remark, PM makes reference to 'my jawan' at rally, asks if forces need EC's permission to kill terrorists

It has been less than six weeks since Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath courted controversy terming the Indian Army 'Modi ji ki Sena' at a rally in Uttar Pradesh, inviting criticism from some veterans of the armed forces as well as the Opposition. It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the same.

Referring to the Opposition's purported remarks over the encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday morning, Modi, asked if "my jawan will go to seek the permission of the Election Commission on whether he should fire at the terrorist or not", according to PTI.

However, it is not clear whether any Opposition leader has in fact criticised the encounter in such terms.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said, "In the morning, when reports and news came, I learnt that terrorists have been gunned down in Kashmir. Now, some people are perturbed over the fact that when polling is going on today, then why did Modi kill the terrorists? They (terrorists) are standing with guns...will my jawan go to seek the permission of the Election Commission on whether to fire at the terrorist or not?"

PM Modi in Kushinagar: Today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir. Now some people are worried as to why did Modi kill the terrorists when voting is underway? An armed terrorist is attacking,do my jawans go to the Election Commission to seek permission to kill him? pic.twitter.com/ZfcovjRt1V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

When Adityanath first referred to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena', he was highly criticised by the Opposition, including a former navy chief, but that didn't prevent BJP leaders from repeating it again and again.

Former army chief General VK Singh slammed Adityanath for making the comment, and was quoted as saying that those calling the army 'Modi Ki Sena' were as traitors. However, he later claimed that he was misquoted.

The Election Commission let off both Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath and Union minister Naqvi with just a warning while Opposition leaders are demanding sedition charges against them.

Modi's 'my jawan' remark comes just a day after he claimed in an interview that not even one has he sought vote in the name of the Indian Army.

"Since, we have come to power every second-third day, terrorists are killed. This safai abhiyaan is my work," said Modi on Sunday.

In his rallies at Kushinagar and Deoria on Sunday, the prime minister said it was surprising that Opposition parties were saying that elections were on and the security forces were opening fire on militants.

Seeking votes, he said it was time to make the victory historic in such a way that the 'mahamilawat' people stop thinking about facing the people in future.

He also said, "They are unable to understand why the people of the country are showering their love on the chowkidaar... It is for the fight against terror that the country is voting for the BJP and Modi. Those who used to threaten India have fallen flat, they are feeling afraid."

Modi said the SP and the BSP were incapable of taking on terrorists.

About the Congress, he said, "Congress ne pahley jawan ka sar katwaya (jawan was beheaded during Cong rule), now the party has become 'vote katwa' (vote cutter)."

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.