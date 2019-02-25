After Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party announce poll pact in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh

After announcing an alliance in their home state Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have on Monday announced a poll pact for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday.

While the SP will contest three of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, BSP will fight the rest.

In Uttarakhand, which has five Lok Sabha seats, the SP will contest one seat (in Pauri Garhwal) and BSP three, reports News 18. The announcement was made in a joint statement by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Earlier, a report in The Pioneer had quoted SP sources as saying that party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, who happens to be from the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, could be the face of the alliance in the hill state.

It is pertinent to note that the SP has never won any any seat in Assembly polls in Uttarakhand since the state was created in 2000.

The BSP, on the other hand, has a sizeable presence in the hill state and has won six-seven seats in the previous Assembly polls.

The Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand seat division announcement has come a week after the parties announced their seat-sharing pact in Uttar Pradesh. While the BSP will contest 38 seats, SP to fight on 37 seats there.

