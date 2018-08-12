After Rahul Gandhi's Jaipur rally, BJP says Rafale deal was thoroughly discussed in Parliament, all 'wrong deeds' happened during UPA rule

Jaipur: Reacting to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's corruption allegations in the Rafale deal, the Rajasthan BJP unit on Friday said the issue was thoroughly discussed in Parliament and no irregularities were found.

"All wrong deeds happened during the Congress rule. Both UPA-1 and UPA-2 dispensation are known for corruption. They do not want to eliminate corruption," state BJP president Madan Lal Saini said at a press conference in Jaipur.

Gandhi on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale aircraft deal as he launched his party's campaign for the Assembly polls later this year in Rajasthan.

Directly accusing Modi of corruption in the deal for the French fighter planes, he said the prime minister had favoured his businessman "friend" Anil Ambani by getting him the "contract".

Saini also hit out at the Congress chief over the latter's claim that the deal had snatched job opportunities from young Indians, including engineers.

He said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government has created many employment opportunities for youths.

"Employment is not limited to government jobs. Several youths have got jobs and are self-employed through skill development programmes," the Rajasthan BJP chief said.

Rajasthan parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore said the issue of Rafale fighter planes was elaborately discussed in Parliament.

He also claimed that the launch of Congress campaign for the state polls on 11 August was "inauspicious according to Hindu calendar".

it is unfortunate to start any new work on 11 August as per the Hindu calendar, Rathore said.