After Rahul Gandhi demands Piyush Goyal's resignation over Flashnet scam, Congress puts forth 9 questions on Twitter

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam by posing to him nine questions on Twitter.

This after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Goyal of being involved in the scam and demanded his resignation for an alleged act of “deceit, conflict of interest and greed”.

In its first question, Congress enquired about the services provided by the company and the consultants employed by it:

We have 9 questions for Union Minister @PiyushGoyal. Q1. Was Flashnet Info Solutions a company providing consulting services? Apart from Mr Piyush Goyal, who were the consultants in the service of the company until 31-3-2014? #GoyalMustResign 1/9 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2018

Next, Congress posed a question about the company's assets:

Q2. Is it not true that as on 31-3-2014 the total assets of the company (including trade receivables and loans & advances) was only Rs 14.24 crore? #GoyalMustResign 2/9 pic.twitter.com/WnQ9KjXsrY — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2018

Congress further questioned Goyal's role in the alleged scam:

Q3. Is it not true that as on 31-3-2014 the net worth of the company (assets minus liabilities) was only Rs 12.50 crore? #GoyalMustResign 3/9 Q4. Is it not true that Mr and Mrs Goyal, between them, held practically all the shares (50,020 shares) of the company? #GoyalMustResign 4/9

Q5. Is it, therefore, not true that the value of the 50,020 shares, at best, could be only Rs 12.50 crore as on 31-3-2014? #GoyalMustResign 5/9

Q6. Why did the Piramal company buy the shares of Flashnet for nearly Rs 50 crore — that is four times the value of the shares? #GoyalMustResign 6/9

Q7. The only “asset” of Flashnet appears to have been Mr Piyush Goyal, the consultant working for Flashnet. Without that “asset” what was the value of Flashnet when the Piramal company bought the shares and took over Flashnet? #GoyalMustResign 7/9

Q8. How was Flashnet with a net worth of Rs 12.50 crore as on 31-3-2014 valued at Rs 50 crore within a few months after 31-3-2014? #GoyalMustResign 8/9

Q9. Was Mr Piramal buying only the 50,020 shares of Flashnet or was he buying something more for which he paid Rs 50 crore? #GoyalMustResign 9/9

Goyal hit back at Rahul through a tweet, and said he was a "kaamdaar" (worker) and not a "naamdaar" (dynast).

