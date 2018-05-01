You are here:
After Rahul Gandhi demands Piyush Goyal's resignation over Flashnet scam, Congress puts forth 9 questions on Twitter

Politics FP Staff May 01, 2018 17:05:41 IST

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam by posing to him nine questions on Twitter.

This after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Goyal of being involved in the scam and demanded his resignation for an alleged act of  “deceit, conflict of interest and greed”.

In its first question, Congress enquired about the services provided by the company and the consultants employed by it:

Next, Congress posed a question about the company's assets:

Congress further questioned Goyal's role in the alleged scam:

Goyal hit back at Rahul through a tweet, and said he was a "kaamdaar" (worker) and not a "naamdaar" (dynast).


