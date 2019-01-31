After Parrikar's letter accusing Congress chief of lying about Rafale, Rahul says 'Goa CM under immense pressure from Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday responded to a letter that Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar reportedly wrote accusing the Congress president of lying about their meeting in Goa on Wednesday.

According to reports, Parrikar, in the letter (tweeted by ANI) addressed to Rahul, had accused him of lying about the content of their meeting, claiming that it was not at all related to the Rafale deal, as mentioned by Rahul later in his public speeches on Tuesday.

However, now Rahul has hit back at Parrikar, claiming that the former defence minister is "acting under pressure".

"I empathise with your situation; I understand the immense pressure you are under after our meeting yesterday," Rahul said in a letter to Parrikar, which the Congress president tweeted out on Wednesday evening.

"...Pressure has forced Parrikar to take the unusual step of demonstrating loyalty to the prime minister and cronies by attacking me in an uncharacteristic manner," Rahul alleged.

I totally empathise with Parrikar Ji's situation & wish him well. He's under immense pressure from the PM after our meeting in Goa and needs to demonstrate his loyalty by attacking me. Attached is the letter I've written him. pic.twitter.com/BQ6V6Zid8m — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2019

The Congress chief also said he is "disturbed" to hear about a letter which Parrikar has supposedly written to him, "but instead leaked to the press before I have had a chance to read it".

Wishing the former defence minister a speedy recovery once again, he said that he was forced to write back to Parrikar to clarify his position on the issue as the former defence minister's letter to him has created an "unfortunate and unnecessary controversy".

Rahul has also claimed that he did not share any details of the meeting in Panaji, which according to him was personal in nature, and undertaken to visit the ailing Goa chief minister. He also clarified that he only referred to what is already in the public domain on the Rafale deal in his speeches after the interaction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parrikar had claimed that he met Rahul for five minutes and didn't discuss anything related to the Rafale deal, accusing him of using his visit for "petty political gains".

With inputs from PTI

