After Karnataka, political drama hits Goa as ten of 15 Congress MLAs break away from party to merge with BJP

Panaji: Winds of political instability in neighbouring Karnataka reached on Goa on Wednesday, with two-thirds (10 out of 15) of Congress MLAs breaking away to merge with the ruling BJP.

The group, led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, met Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in the evening and gave him a letter, informing him about their breaking away from the party.

The MLAs include Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred DSa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present when group arrived at the Assembly complex around 7.30 pm. Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo was also present.

With 10 MLAs changing sides, the strength of Congress in the House would be reduced to five.

BJP is the single largest party with 17, Goa Forward Parrty and Independents have three each, while one MLA each is from NCP and MGP.

When asked, Kavlekar refused to give reason behind their move, but said that they will make a statement later on Wednesday evening. Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister in March, after the death of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

