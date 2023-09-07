DMK party leaders have been continuing to make controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Even as the controversy over statements made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has not simmered down, another minister of the party A Raja Thursday said Sanatana dharma should be compared to diseases having social stigma, like HIV and leprosy.

“Udhayanidhi’s take on Sanatana dharma was soft,” A Raja said.

“I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is ‘Sanatana Dharma’ thereafter you decide,” he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Youth Minister of Tamil Nadu, had likened Sanatan Dharma with vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, saying that it should be “eradicated.”

Earlier today, his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin finally broke silence on Udhayanidhi’s remark where he said, “He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs.”

“Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that ‘Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts’,” he added.