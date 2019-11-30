After Congress MLA's 'burning' threat, Pragya Singh Thakur responds with tweet about 1984 riots, slams Rahul for calling her terrorist

The row between Congress leaders and Pragya Singh Thakur intensified Saturday, with the BJP Bhopal MP attacking the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and slamming party leader Rahul Gandhi.

On Thursday, Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi threatened to threatened to burn Pragya alive if she set foot in the state, the same day Rahul took to Twitter to slam the MP.

Pragya hit back on Twitter:

"Congressmen have old experience of burning people, from theSikhs in 1984 to Naina Sahni (victim of the 1995 'tandoor' murder in Delhi) in the tandoor. Rahul Gandhi termed (me) terrorist and his MLA Govardhan Dangi will burn me. So, I am reaching Biaora at his residence in Multanpura at 4 pm on 8 December, 2019. Burn me."

कांग्रेसियों को जिंदा जलाने का पुराना अनुभव है1984 मैं सिखों को और नैना साहनी को तंदूर में जलाने तक का।@RahulGandhi ने आतंकी कहा और उनके विधायक गोवर्धन दांगी मुझे जलाएंगे।ठीक है तो मैं आ रही हूं ब्यावरा उनके निवास मुल्तानपुरा पर दिनांक 8 दिसंबर 2019 समय सायं 4:00 बजे जला लीजिए — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 30, 2019

In another tweet, she called Dangi a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, whom she defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, and a propagator of "Rahul Gandhi's and Kamal Nath government's idea of non-violence".

यह है कांग्रेस के विधायक गोवर्धन दांगी दिग्विजय सिंह के खास राहुल गांधी के विचारों के पोषक और कमलनाथ सरकार के पैरोकार अहिंसा के पुजारी। pic.twitter.com/FfaEvWjmfZ — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 30, 2019

Pragya stirred up a controversy after calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse 'a patriot' during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill in Parliament, inviting strong criticism from Opposition leaders and leading the BJP to expel her from the Parliamentary consultative committee on defence.

On Thursday, during protests against Thakur in Madhya Pradesh's Biaora district, Dangi slammed the 2008 Malegaon blast-accused and threatened to burn her alive if she set foot in the state. "We will not just burn her effigy...if she sets foot here, we will burn her also," ANI reported him as saying.

On Thursday, Rahul tweeted:

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of

India’s Parliament. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

Pragya later referred to Rahul during her apology in the Lok Sabha. "If my comments have hurt in anyway, I regret and seek apology. But, my comments in the House have been misrepresented and twisted. One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have not been convicted by the court... it is an insult to a woman and a sadhvi." She added that making such remarks was against the law.

Opposition members refused to accept her apology, terming it as conditional and demanded a second apology from her, following which she moved a breach of privilege motion against Rahul.

Outside Parliament,the Congress leader brushed aside Thakur's attack and asserted that he stood by his remarks accusing her of being a "terrorist". Rahul also said he was ready to face any action.

With inputs from agencies

