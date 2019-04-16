You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

After ban on Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav asks EC if it has 'integrity' to stop Narendra Modi from seeking votes in army's name

Politics Asian News International Apr 16, 2019 14:13:27 IST

New Delhi: After Election Commission banned BSP chief Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours for violating poll code, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter questioning the poll panel's integrity and asked whether it could stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from seeking votes in the name of the Army.

After ban on Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav asks EC if it has integrity to stop Narendra Modi from seeking votes in armys name

File image of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally on 9 April at Latur, Maharashtra, urged the first time voters to dedicate their votes to the Air Force which carried out air strikes at Balakot.

EC barred the Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati from poll campaigning for 72, 48 hours respectively. The bar comes into force from 6 am on 16 April.

The commission observed: “Mayawati in her impugned speech, has appealed to secure votes on religious lines that tantamount to violation of provisions of ‘General Conduct’ of “Model Code of Conduct, for the guidance of political parties and candidates”.

Mayawati made the objectionable statements during the public rally on 7 April at Deoband, Saharanpur.

The SP-BSP-RLD are contesting in alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote on twitter:

Taking note of their alleged objectionable statements in speeches, the Election Commission on Monday barred Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati from election campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Uttar Pradesh witnessed poll for eight Lok Sabha seats on 11 April during the first phase of election. It will go to poll on 18, 23 and 29 April as well as on 6, 12 and 19 May for 8, 10, 13, 14 and 13 seats respectively. The counting of votes would take place on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 14:13:27 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement