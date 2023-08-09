After a hug & wink: Smriti Irani ridicules Rahul Gandhi as he ends no-trust vote speech with a flying kiss | WATCH

Similar to his famous hug and wink gesture that took place during the last no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2018, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday allegedly blew a ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha that also seats female lawmakers.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said Gandhi's action lacked dignity and said, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving."

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament.… pic.twitter.com/xjEePHKPKN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Without naming Gandhi, Irani said: "It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country."

As Gandhi finished his speech on the no-confidence motion and Irani started her statement on the debate, the Congress MP from Wayand allegedly blew a 'flying kiss'.

Gandhi was given the first chance to speak in the Lok Sabha during the second day of the no-confidence motion debate. Soon after his remarks, the Congress leader left for Rajasthan.