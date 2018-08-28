After 49 years of Karunanidhi, DMK cadre unanimously elect MK Stalin as party chief: Duraimurugan elected as treasurer

Late DMK chief Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, has been elected as the party president on Tuesday at the party's General Council meeting. Stalin's elder brother MK Alagiri had also filed his nomination for the post. Duraimurugan was elected to be the new Treasurer.

MK Stalin elected as President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at party headquarters in Chennai. #TamilNadu (Images source- Kalaignar TV) pic.twitter.com/TWrlVXDyDF — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

Durai Murugan elected as the treasurer of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at party headquarters in Chennai. #TamilNadu (Images source- Kalaignar TV) pic.twitter.com/3ni25YZBAk — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

Chennai: MK Stalin pays tribute to CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi after being elected as the President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at party headquarters. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/3tJ1iBylho — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

After the official announcement, Stalin paid tribute to CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the party office in Chennai.

The position of DMK president had been lying vacant after the demise of M Karunanidhi on 7 August. He held the post of the party's chief for 49 years.

Stalin was the working president in the party while Alagiri was expelled from the political outfit in March 2014 by Karunanidhi for slanderous attacks on senior party members and carrying out anti-party activities.

Stalin filed nomination for the post of president on Sunday. Hours after that, Alagiri said he will decide the future course of action after the by-elections are announced.

The political battle between the brothers got yet more intense after Alagiri on 13 August claimed, "All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."

Senior leader and party principal secretary Duraimurugan filed the nomination for the post of treasurer, hitherto held by Stalin.

Before filing the papers, Stalin, Duraimurugan and senior party colleagues TR Baalu and A Raja visited Dayalu Ammal, Karunanidhi's wife, at her Gopalapuram residence.

They also met party veteran and general secretary K Anbhazhagan and headed straight to the memorials of DMK founder and former chief minister CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi at the Marina beach-front and paid floral tributes, party sources said.

Stalin, who was given a rousing reception on his arrival by party members at the party headquarters formally, submitted the nomination papers to DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi.

The names of Stalin and Duraimurugan were proposed by all 65 DMK district secretaries for the post of president and treasurer respectively. Talking to reporters, Raja said Stalin and Duraimurugan would be elected "unanimously" at the General Council meet.

Founded by CN Annadurai in 1949, DMK was a breakaway faction from the Dravidar Kazhagam that was popularly known as Justice Party until 1944. This political outfit had been headed by Karunanidhi from 1969 until his death in August.

With inputs from agencies