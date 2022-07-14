Advantage BJP: How Droupadi Murmu’s nomination for President has divided the Opposition

The Opposition's unity has come undone with the Shiv Sena backing Droupadi Murmu for the upcoming 18 July Presidential elections. The JD(S) in Karnataka and Jharkhand's JMM have also hinted their support for her

Droupadi Murmu’s candidacy for President is proving to be an inspired choice for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

By choosing a tribal woman to become the next Commander-in-Chief, the BJP has not only proven its social credentials, but also shown its political acumen once again.

Murmu’s candidacy has left the Opposition, which had decided to come together and showcase its unity, in doldrums. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have announced support to Murmu; ties between allies Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Jharkhand are strained as the latter, is set to back the BJP’s choice.

Her winning the race to Rashtrapati Bhavan is almost a guarantee with the BJP and other parties already pledging support to her in the 18 July elections, leaving the Opposition’s choice of Yashwant Sinha behind.

BSP, SAD extend support

Shortly after the BJP announced their choice of Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential polls, the Mayawati-led BSP declared their support for her.

In the last week of June, BSP chief Mayawati had said, “The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement. This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the opposition UPA. It was done keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the president of the country.”

She alleged that the Opposition had not included her party in the consultations and it reflected their ‘casteist’ mindset.

She added that her party was independent to take its own decision on the Presidential elections. “In such a situation, the efforts of Opposition unity on the presidential and vice-president elections are not serious and people see it only as a pretence,” she said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too extended their support to Murmu in the 18 July election for India’s highest constitutional post.

A party spokesperson said, “We have differences with the BJP over insecurity among the minorities and injustice meted to Punjabis, especially the Sikhs. However, our party is inspired by the ideals placed before humanity by the great Gurus for supporting the poor and downtrodden,” adding that the party decided to support Murmu as “she symbolises the dignity of womenfolk and the cause of minorities and backward classes.”

Shiv Sena bats for Murmu

Support for Yashwant Sinha dwindled further when Shiv Sena announced their support for Murmu.

The announcement by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray came after 12 of his 18 MPs requested him to support Murmu. With the legislature party being divided and majority MLAs joining hands with rebel party leader and now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the party was staring at yet another split with Lok Sabha members extending support to the Shinde camp.

Underplaying the announcement, Thackeray explained, “The Sena has taken similar decisions in the past. We had supported Pratibhatai Patil in her bid to become the country’s first woman president. We had also supported the late Pranab da, though he was the UPA candidate. Similarly, our MPs pointed out that it was time to support Draupadi Murmu ji, who comes from a very humble tribal background. So, we have decided to support the NDA candidate in this election.”

Uddhav also said that “going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her, but we are not narrow-minded”, a hint to the BJP’s role in the internal rebellion that broke his party in two.

Reacting to the Sena’s flip-flop, Yashwant Sinha opined on Wednesday: “As far as Shiv Sena is concerned, you know that the party was split. It is their compulsion to support (Droupadi Murmu) but I want to tell you clearly that the defections ahead of the Presidential election are being orchestrated by the Indian government. The Indian government is misusing its powers and creating a situation for many people whereby they are compelled to vote for them.”

JMM in a fix

Last week, Murmu visited Jharkhand and sought the support of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, a tribal party, besides BJP legislators and parliamentarians in the state for her election to the country’s topmost office.

Her meet with JMM president Shibu Soren, its executive president, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren came at a time when the JMM is yet to announce its stance on its support for a candidate during the upcoming polls.

Though JMM was present at the Opposition’s meet when Sinha’s candidature was announced, the selection of Murmu has put the Jharkhand party in a fix.

This is because as a regional party in tribal-dominated Jharkhand, the JMM cannot be seen as a party, which despite its tribal credentials does not back the “historic move” to send the first tribal to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Furthermore, the Soren family has personal ties to Murmu. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren also hails from Mayurbhanj district to which Murmu belongs to. His sister Anjali Soren is also married in the Mayurbhanj belt.

Additionally, Droupadi Murmu, who has been a two-time MLA from Jharkhand, also served as the governor of the state from 2015 to 2021, becoming the state’s first governor to complete the five-year tenure. She was also Jharkhand’s first woman and tribal governor.

JD(S) for Murmu?

In Karnataka, the JD(S) has also indicated that it will extend its support to Murmu.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was quoted as telling the Indian Express: “Droupadi Murmu already has sufficient backing and does not need our support, but she has nevertheless asked for our support, and that is a sign of her goodness.”

Kumaraswamy also said that Murmu, who looks set to win in the election to be held next month, had telephoned former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda twice to seek support. “She also wanted to come personally to Bengaluru, but there is no need for her to do so to seek support. In my view, Murmu has already won the polls,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said he also understood Murmu’s “life journey, her background, the struggles she has undergone, her rise from a downtrodden community”.

With support for Murmu swelling day by day, the outcome of the Presidential election is now a foregone conclusion.

The BJP has shown that when it comes to political wisdom, they are far ahead of the Opposition and has once again bested them, leaving them to introspect for the vice-presidential election and also for the 2024 general elections.

With inputs from agencies

