Adilabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP in lead position

Adilabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,386,282 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,25,482

Male electors: 5,18,481

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No.

Assembly Constituencies: Sirpur, Nirmal, Adilabad, Khanapur (ST), Asifabad (ST), Boath (ST), Mudhole

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Samudrala Venugopal Chary won the election in 1999. He was defeated by Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Madhusudan Reddy Takala in 2004. However, in the 2008 by-elections Reddy fared a distant third. Congress party’s Allola Indrakaran Reddy won with a 41.72 per cent majority followed by Chary. In 2009 TDP regained the seat when party candidate Ramesh Rathod won. In 2014, however, the seat went to Godam Nagesh from TRS.

Demographics: According to the census 2011, the Adilabad district has a population of 708,972. Crippled by Maoist insurgencies, the district is one of the nine backward districts receiving government aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Gonds are a dominant tribal group in Adilabad district (Census data shows the presence of 297,846 Gonds in Telangana). Pardhans, a tribe the size of 24,776 according to 2011 Census, are found here, too.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.