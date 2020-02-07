Adarsh Shastri Election Result 2020 Dwarka LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results Congress Candidate Adarsh Shastri Dwarka Seat

Dwarka Assembly Election 2020: A grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Adarsh Shastri will be contesting the upcoming election from Dwarka, a constituency he previously represented as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Born to former Union minister Anil Shastri, he completed his higher education from Hindu College and Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management. Shastri had a long and successful career in the corporate sector before he took the political plunge in late 2013.

During his 17 year-long career, Shastri worked with reputed brands such as Vodafone, Essel Group, Sagemcom, Samsung and Apple. His last stint was with Apple, where he was the national head of sales.

After joining the AAP, Shastri played a key role in drafting the party's manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He was also instrumental in organising the Delhi Dialogue along with the late Meera Sanyal and Ashish Khetan. The initiative was aimed at making Delhi a world class city and was the inspiration behind the Delhi Dialogue Commission set up in 2015.

As an organisation man, Shastri was tasked with the expansion of the party across the country. In 2015, he was given the ticket to contest from Dwarka, where he defeated veteran BJP leader Pradyumn Rajput by nearly 40,000 votes.

However, he joined the Congress on 18 January after the AAP denied him the ticket and fielded Vinay Mishra, son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra. The Congress, however, chose to field Shastri from Dwarka. The denial of ticket is said to have come as a surprise for Shastri, who was expecting to play a prominent role in the party.

