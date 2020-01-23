Adarsh Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: AAP fields sitting MP in posh North Delhi seat; BJP relies on Purvanchali, Punjabi votes

Adarsh Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: Adarsh Nagar, situated in north Delhi, will go to polls with the 69 other constituencies in Delhi on 8 February. The seat is among the better off areas of New Delhi, dotted with prime properties and villas. Interestingly, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, this segment recorded the lowest voter turnout among all Assembly segments in Delhi. The AAP has renominated Pawan Kumar Sharma to defend the seat against a potential challenge from the BJP's Rajkumar Bhatia. The Congress has fielded Mukesh Goel as its candidate

Here is a brief profile of Adarsh Nagar constituency:

Constituency Name: Adarsh Nagar

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 157749

Female Electors: 70034

Male Electors: 87706

Third Gender: 9

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Mangat Ram Singhal of the Congress won the seat consecutively between 1998 and 2013. His three-term-long stint was broken by BJP's Ram Kishan Singhal in the 2013 polls. However, Singhal could not defend his seat two years later, when Delhi was rushed into mid-term polls after Aam Aadmi Party's government collapsed due to a rift in its alliance with Congress. The 2015 elections, markedly different with the presence of a more aggressive AAP, resulted in a walkover for the anti-corruption party, and Pawan Kumar Sharma of the AAP definitely benefited from the wave and won the seat with a massive margin. The BJP, the INC and the AAP got 31.64 percent, 14.59 percent and 51.36 percent votes respectively in 2015.

Demographics: The constituency, a largely residential area, has a significant population of Purvanchalis, who can play a determining role in the election results here. In fact, in the last election, the BJP brought in several leaders from Bihar to campaign in constituencies like Adarsh Nagar. Azadpur, Bharola village, Sarai Pipal Thala, Dhirpur village, Nirankari village, Gandhi Vihar, Model Town, Rameshwar Nagar, Kewal Park and Majlis Park are some of the areas that come under this constituency.

