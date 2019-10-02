Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Adampur profile: Irrespective of party affiliation, Bishnoi family calls the shot in this constituency

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Adampur Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 1,60,175

Female electors: 73,782

Male electors: 86,393

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress candidate Bhajan Lal Bishnoi won the 2000 and 2005 elections in Adampur and served as the Chief Minister of Haryana. In 2008, bypolls were conducted after Bishnoi’s disqualification for joining the HJC(BL). Bishnoi, however, won again for a record tenth time. In 2009, HJC (BL)’s Kuldeep Bishnoi, the son of Bhajan Lal Bishnoi, won by defeating Congress candidate Nihal Singh. By-elections were held in 2011 as Kuldeep Bishnoi became an MP from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. His wife, Renuka Bishnoi, defeated Congress candidate Kulvir Singh Beniwal by securing almost double the votes. Beniwal contested as an INLD candidate in 2014 and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Demographics: The politics of Adampur, particularly the Vidhan Sabha, is mostly dominated by the Bishnoi family. Located on the fringes of the Haryana-Rajasthan border, the constituency is also referred to as Mandi Adampur.