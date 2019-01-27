Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP, appointed working president of saffron party's Women Transport Wing

Mumbai: Actor Isha Koppikar on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari. She has been given the charge of Women Transport Wing as its working president.

Isha began her film career in 1998 with a Tamil movie and entered the Bollywood bandwagon with film Fiza in 2000.

On 2 January, Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee too had joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, as the 2019 general elections are inching closer, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as Chairman of Maharashtra Co-ordination Committee.

