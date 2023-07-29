'Actions can't change with the change in attire': Union Minister Anurag Thakur on INDIA alliance

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A saying that a mere name change would not change their actions.

“Your actions can’t change with the change in your attire and the country knows what you’ve done earlier… Even if you dress UPA as I.N.D.I.A. then also people will say that these are the same people who used to say ‘Indira is India’ and ‘India is Indira’,” Thakur said.

Earlier today, a 21-member delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) embarked on a plane to visit the violence-hit state of Manipur to assess the ground situation.

Responding to this, the Union Minister, who arrived in Kolkata today, said, “It is just a showoff by the INDIA alliance MPs who have gone to Manipur. The opposition & its allies never spoke when Manipur used to burn during their rule in the state.”

“When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state,” he added.

The twenty member MPs delegation having MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha includes K Suresh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.