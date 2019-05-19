ABP Exit Poll Full Results 2019: With 277 seats, BJP-led NDA will return to power; pollster predicts 130 seats for UPA

ABP Exit Poll FULL Results 2019: According to the final tally of ABP Exit Poll, BJP-led NDA alliance will seal majority and is projected to win 277 seats in recently-concluded Lok Sabha Election 2019. According to the ABP Exit Poll, NDA will be able to secure a majority with 277 seats and United Progressive Alliance will secure win in 130 seats. The others are scheduled to win 135 seats in total.

The overall numbers from the ABP exit poll are in. The NDA is slated to fall marginally short of the majorty mark, with 267 seats. The UPA is expected to win 127 seats. Other parties are tipped to win 148 seats.

The NDA has reason to cheer from Bihar, as the exit poll predicts that it will win 34 seats, while the UPA will bag 6 seats.

According to the survey, the BJP is likely to win 24 out of 26 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress is tipped to win two seats. In Maharashtra, the predictions are that the NDA will win 34 seats, and the UPA will win 14 seats.

The ABP exit poll for the 2019 election predicts a major loss for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, with the mahagathbandhan poised to win 56 seats.

Immediately after polling in the last phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 ends, television channels are expected to air results of exit polls. Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions.

The elections to the 16th Lok Sabha were held in seven phases across India, beginning from 11 April. The subsequent phases of the election were held on 18 April, 23 April 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the ABP News-Nielsen exit poll had predicted that the NDA would get 281 seats, while the UPA would 97 seats. It had further predicted that other parties would get 165 seats. The prediction turned out to be somewhat off the mark, as the NDA won a simple majority and got 336 seats.

Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals.

The elections were held for 543 seats at nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country. With polling in all phases now over, the counting of votes will take place on 23 May. Nearly 90 crore people are registered as voters, of which 1.5 crore are between the ages of 18 and 19. The current Lok Sabha's tenure ends 3 June.

Simultaneous elections were also held to the Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for these elections will also come out on 23 May.

