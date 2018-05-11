You are here:
Abhishek Manu Singhvi hails Congress' decision to withdraw petition challenging rejection of impeachment notice against CJI

Politics FP Staff May 11, 2018 15:38:19 IST

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday hailed his party's decision to withdraw the petition challenging Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's rejection of an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"Good and wise decision of Congress not to pursue impeachment issue with Cong MPs in SC any further," he tweeted.

Two Congress MPs withdrew their petition challenging Venkaiah Naidu's rejection of the motion against Justice Misra on 8 May after the court refused to give details of the administrative order that led to setting up of a constitutional bench to hear the matter.

File image of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. PTI

During the hearing, Sibal raised questions on the setting up of the constitution bench, including who passed the order for setting up the five-judge bench to hear the matter.

Sibal had also sought a copy of the order on setting up of the bench.

Rajya Sabha members Pratap Singh Bajwa and Amee Yajnik had moved the top court, alleging that Naidu's rejection of the motion was politically motivated.

The Times of India reported that in a meeting of top leaders on Tuesday attended among others by Ahmed Patel and Kapil Sibal, it was decided to let go of the matter. In a change of tack, Congress leaders, in consultation with Sibal, decided that filing a petition challenging the Rajya Sabha chairman's decision to reject the notice for removal motion was the farthest the party could have travelled to highlight the urgent need to protect the "dignity and independence of the judiciary", the report said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 15:38 PM

