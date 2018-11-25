Abhishek Manu Singhvi accuses KCR of looting Telangana, asserts Congress will expose TRS chief's 'wrongdoings'

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said if his party is voted to power in Telangana, it will launch a probe into the "wrongdoings" of the state's caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and dubbed his family as "thugs".

He said four Ks - KCR, as Rao is populary known, his son and minister KT Rama Rao, daughter and parliamentarian K Kavitha and kutumb (family) - had "robbed" the four crore people of Telangana.

Singhvi said KCR's recent remarks that he will sleep at home if his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), loses the 7 December Assembly elections showed that he was convinced of his defeat.

"But let me submit to the chief minister and his senior ministers, including members of his family, that when the new government is formed in a few days, it will not allow you to sleep so easily," he said.

"We will seek answers, accounts and accountability of all the wrongdoings and misuse (of power)," the Congress leader warned.

Singhvi said the KCR government's days were numbered and, not just leaders, but even people were deserting the ruling party, which is a 'sinking ship'.

"It is not the beginning of the end, it is the end of the end. The newly born state of Telangana has been looted by TRS thugs. The protectors turned it into a feeding frenzy of four Ks - KCR, KTR, Kavitha and kutumb," he alleged.

"The kutumb of four is robbing four crore people of Telangana. These thugs have created a graveyard of broken promises, a legacy of breach of trust, a betrayal of emotions and a denial of all expectations," the AICC spokesperson said.

Alleging that the TRS government has dismantled the pillars of democracy, Singhvi said people of Telangana can file cases under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (conspiracy) (of the Indian Penal Code) against the members of the Rao family.

He claimed Telangana ranked second on the "corruption chart" and numerous scams were surfacing in the state, including the Miyapur land scam wherein hundreds of acres of government land seems to have been "grabbed" by influential parties.

"The lid was blown off this mother of all land scams in Telangana when an audit revealed that the Kukatpally, sub-registrar in Hyderabad had given 696 acres of government land to private real estate concerns. The illegal deal is reported to have caused a loss of Rs 587 crore to the state exchequer," Singhvi said.