AAP's Raghav Chadha slams BJP, challenges leaders to 'bring paper on which forged signatures were done'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has challenged BJP to prove that he forged the signatures of four members of parliament.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Chadha said, “I challenge the BJP leaders to bring the paper on which forged signatures were done.”

“I request the media to show the truth. A small section of the media was running propaganda against me and I will have to file a complaint against them,” he added.

Earlier this week, Raghav Chadha was accused of forging the signatures of four MPs, who said that he had proposed their names to send the Delhi NCT Amendment Bill to the Select Committee panel without their consent.

Refuting the claims of forgery, Chadha said that as per the rule book, any member of parliament “can propose the name for the formation of any committee.”

“The rule book says that any MP can propose the name for the formation of any committee and neither the signature nor the written consent of the person whose name is proposed is required. But a lie was spread that forged signatures were done,” the AAP leader said.

Rajya Sabha sends breach of privilege complaint

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar referred the complaints lodged against Chadha to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said the chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Chadha “for inter-alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7”.

“On consideration of the facts, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,” the RS bulletin said.