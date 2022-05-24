AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP
The former army officer resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on 18 May
Dehradun: Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who was Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand Assembly polls held in February this year, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The former army officer resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on 18 May. He announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter.
"I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021 to May 18, 2022. Keeping the feelings of ex-soldiers, ex para-military personnel, the elders, women, youths and the intellectuals, I am sending you my resignation on May 18," Col Kothiyal said in his letter addressed to AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
In March this year, the ruling BJP returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat Assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party registered victory in two constituencies.
(With inputs from ANI)
