Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for vice president
AAP's announcement comes days after Opposition Vice Presidential nominee Margaret Alva called on party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 23 July
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support joint Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential election Margaret Alva. The announcement comes just days ahead of 6 August, 2022 polls for the next vice president of India.
"We will support Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh told media today.
AAP's announcement comes days after Alva called on party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 23 July.
It is worth mentioning that AAP had also supported the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election. Sinha contested against President Droupadi Murmu.
In the Vice Presidential election on Saturday, Alva will contest against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar.
Earlier on Wednesday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also said that it will back Alva in the VP election.
The tenure of incumbent Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August, 2022.
The vice president of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the country.
In India, the Vice President is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Right Word | Congress’ VP candidate justifies Emergency, says ‘kept mum and fell in line’
Margaret Alva justifies Emergency in her autobiography. Incidentally she has also made some scathing observations regarding the party’s functioning, especially during the reign of Sonia Gandhi
Vice-Presidential polls: Opposition pick Margaret Alva slams Mamata Banerjee for deciding to abstain from voting
Taking to Twitter, Alva said that TMC's decision to abstain was disappointing and called upon the West Bengal Chief Minister to show some courage and stand with the Opposition.
Ironic that when India elects woman as president, govt harasses another: Margaret Alva on Sonia Gandhi's ED probe
Margaret Alva, the Opposition's pick for the vice-presidential race, said that Sonia Gandhi is the tallest and most respected leaders of India