Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for vice president

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support joint Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential election Margaret Alva. The announcement comes just days ahead of 6 August, 2022 polls for the next vice president of India.

"We will support Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh told media today.

AAP's announcement comes days after Alva called on party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 23 July.

It is worth mentioning that AAP had also supported the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election. Sinha contested against President Droupadi Murmu.

In the Vice Presidential election on Saturday, Alva will contest against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also said that it will back Alva in the VP election.

The tenure of incumbent Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August, 2022.

The vice president of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

In India, the Vice President is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

With inputs from agencies

