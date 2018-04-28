AAP sacks Amit Yadav, party's legal cell general secretary, for 'supporting' Kumar Vishwas in Arun Jaitley defamation case

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has sacked Amit Yadav, the general secretary of the party's legal cell, for supporting rebel leader Kumar Vishwas, an AAP office-bearer said on Saturday.

AAP's legal cell convenor Madanlal said Yadav was speaking against the party and supporting Vishwas, who is still contesting a defamation case against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders were also a party.

“He (Yadav) was speaking against the party and supporting Kumar Vishwas. We have sacked him and will appoint a new general secretary,” Madanlal, MLA from Kasturba Nagar, said.

With Yadav's sacking, the party has sent out a message to volunteers and MLAs close to Vishwas that it will not hesitate in cracking a whip.

Earlier this month, Vishwas was replaced by Deepak Bajpai as the in-charge of the party unit in Rajasthan, where assembly polls are due later this year.

Kejriwal, AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Bajpai had tendered an apology to Jaitley, putting an end to the defamation case against Jaitley.

They had alleged irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Administration (DDCA) when Jaitley was at the helm of its affairs.

However, Vishwas, who was also a party to the case, had refused to tender any apology.

Ahead of the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP had created several frontal organisations and the legal cell was one.