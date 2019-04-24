AAP raises objections against nominations filed by BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri; Returning Officer to hear matter today

New Delhi: The AAP Wednesday raised objections on nominations filed by two BJP candidates - sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and East Delhi contestant Gautam Gambhir, alleging that there were "shortcomings" in the documents submitted by them.

Tuesday was the last day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which is due on 12 May.

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha has alleged that Bidhuri's nomination has a few "shortcomings" and hearing is slated to take place this evening at the Returning Officer's (RO) Office, a senior official said. Bidhuri, a BJP leader is the lawmaker from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi has also alleged that there are "issues" with the affidavit submitted by cricketer-turned politician in his nomination.

"The stamp paper which has been furnished is dated 23 April, 2019 whereas the notarial stamp on two of his affidavits have a date of 18 and 19 April respectively," the AAP candidate alleged in a statement.

Poll authorities have given Gambhir time till 3 pm to respond. The cricketer-turned-politician could not be immediately reached for comments.

