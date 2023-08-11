AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended from Rajya Sabha and a report has been submitted to the privileges committee. His suspension was authorised on the grounds of gross violation of rules and contemptuous conduct.

He will be reinstated only after the committee submits a report on his case.

“I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges…suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has the benefit of recommendation by the Committee of Privileges,” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

The expulsion comes a day after Chadha challenged BJP to prove that he forged the signatures of four members of parliament.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Chadha said, “I challenge the BJP leaders to bring the paper on which forged signatures were done.”

Earlier this week, Raghav Chadha was accused of forging the signatures of four MPs, who said that he had proposed their names to send the Delhi NCT Amendment Bill to the Select Committee panel without their consent.