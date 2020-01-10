AAP likely to go for a sleeker manifesto for Delhi Assembly election 2020; may come up with roadmap to make city world-class

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi will focus on components that will accelerate the process of achieving the party’s larger goal of making Delhi a world-class city in the next five years.

Unlike long and detailed traditional manifestos with a host of promises made to the voters by the political parties, AAP’s manifesto will be a short and crisp document, with a futuristic vision.

The document, which is in its final stage of preparation, aims at significantly improving the lives of people in the National Capital.

“The aim of the government is to bring a significant improvement in people’s life by introducing various facilities in the public domain and our manifesto shall reflect the same. It has been drafted with a futuristic vision and solution-oriented approach in mind to make Delhi a world-class city as our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said,” a senior AAP leader told Firstpost.

Making of the manifesto

The manifesto is being prepared by a three-member committee comprising AAP leader and national spokesperson Atishi Marlena, who also heads the committee; Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and Ajoy Kumar, former IPS officer and ex-MP from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Unlike the 2015 manifesto which was a 12-page document with 70 points or promises made by the AAP, the 2020 manifesto will be a sleek document – almost similar to the AAP report card — which would highlight the key components that would go into the making of a world-class city.

While the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi is playing an important role in bringing in the key components of development, the feedback received from the public in the town halls conducted by Kejriwal is a major contributor in the making of the manifesto.

The Delhi chief minister conducted seven town hall meetings and presented AAP’s report card, and simultaneously interacted with the people to get their feedback.

“We’ve received many valuable suggestions during the town hall meetings and the door-to-door campaign. We’ll incorporate all these suggestions in the manifesto,” AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai had said after election date for Delhi was announced on 6 January. Delhi goes to polls on 8 February.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), whose services AAP has hired, has been instrumental in reaching out to the people across Delhi with the report card through a door-to-door campaign.

After the AAP report card was launched, a senior party functionary had shared with Firstpost that the party would come up with a manifesto containing a roadmap to make Delhi a world-class city and the AAP-government would take infrastructure development to a new height to fulfil the party’s dream. The senior functionary had also said that the components of the manifesto would also reflect in AAP’s campaign strategy for the Delhi Assembly poll.

“There’s no point in making a long manifesto, with a host of promises. Last time we had a 70-point manifesto. We won’t repeat the components that were already there in the last document, otherwise, the opposition will accuse us of repeating the same stuff. Moreover, work has been done on all those components and we’ll follow up on all such as street lights, CCTV cameras, mohalla clinics, upgradation of school classrooms, etc. to meet our target. The new manifesto shall have components specific in nature which will contribute to meeting Delhi government’s larger goal in the next five years,” an AAP functionary associated with research, policy-making and strategy advisory told Firstpost on condition of anonymity.

The manifesto is expected to be released within a fortnight.

Components like Wi-Fi hotspots, installation of CCTV cameras, development of parks and playgrounds, street lights, upgradation of more number of classrooms in government schools, mohalla clinics, women’s safety, etc., may not find mention in the 2020 manifesto as the Delhi government is already working on all these ongoing projects and in many cases targets will be scaled up.

“The final outcome of the manifesto will depend on the leadership and the politics, besides the policies those have been incorporated in the draft,” the AAP functionary said.

