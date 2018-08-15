AAP joins BJP-Congress Twitter war over Rafale deal, releases its own explainer video mocking both parties

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wedesday joined the Congress-Bharatiya Janata Party war on Twitter over the Rafale deal, sharing an explainer of its own. The back and forth began after the BJP released a video mocking the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi for their allegations against the Narendra Modi government over the fighter jet contract with France.

In the video, Preeti Sharma Menon, a senior AAP leader, uses the same housing society narrative that the BJP and Congress videos used, labelling both the parties as corrupt. Menon explains how their housing society ousted Manmohan Singh for allegedly being corrupt, but the next chairman, Narendra Modi, was no better. She talks about the many security concerns both chairmen failed to resolve.

.@PreetiSMenon at her best explaining Rafael deal. Do watch it n spread it https://t.co/b2sMb3ndey — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

She also speaks about other aspects of the Rafale deal that are not included in the Congress and BJP videos, such as Egypt buying the aircraft for a lower price. Menon mentions Modi's "acche din" slogan, as well, saying that the housing society had elected Modi in the hopes of "acche din" but were now only facing "bure din". She ends the video saying that "she would suggest starting a protest to Arvind (Kejriwal)".

AAP's video comes on the heels of the BJP's Rafale deal for dummies video, in which Joshi attempted to explain the agreement by making comparisons with the workings of a housing society. She says that the earlier secretary of her society had been talking about a deal with a French company, which would have provided them with password-protected locks. She goes on to say that after no development on this front for 10 years, she found out after taking over the post that the deal was only to buy a plain lock.

The BJP followed this up with a video titled "What was the cost of Rafale aircraft during the UPA regime? Rahul Gandhi doesn't know". The party put together clips of the Congress president, in which he purportedly mentions varying costs of each fighter jet under the deal the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had prepared.

In response to this clip, the Congress released a counter-video titled "What 'really' is the Rafale deal? NOT for dummies" on Tuesday. The woman in the video uses the same housing society reference to explain the Rafale deal from the party's perspective. The video explains how the Modi government cancelled a "better" deal negotiated by the Congress-led UPA government for 126 Rafale jets.