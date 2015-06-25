Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday handed over cheques to 42 children of farmers who committed suicide this year in Maharashtra.

AAP's state unit had announced that it will set up a 'Seed Fund' to help children of farmers, who committed suicide this year, by sponsoring their education till Class XII.

The party handed over cheques to 42 such children at a function organised in Aurangabad in Central Maharashtra, an AAP statement said in Mumbai.

The party's National General Secretary Pankaj Gupta, State Convenor Subhash Ware, State Co-Convenor Raju Bhise and Marathwada Regional Convenor Farooque Ahmed were among others present at the event.

The party had urged sponsors (individuals and entities) to come forward and fund the education of the children.

"This help could be actualised only because scores of sponsors responded to AAP's call to sponsor the education of these children," said the statement.

"When AAP launched an agitation for farmers across the state for fresh farm loans and waiver of crop loans, it was moved by the plight of the families affected by farmer suicides and resolved to do it's bit to alleviate their suffering," it added.

