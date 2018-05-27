You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

AAP extends support to farmers' protests in Rajasthan; seeks implementation of Swaminathan Committee report

Politics IANS May 27, 2018 20:02:03 IST

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday said it had extended support to the protests proposed by two farmer unions in June in Rajasthan to demand loan waiver and cost plus 50 percent profit based on the Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

File image of AAP leader Ashish Khetan. News18

File image of AAP leader Ashish Khetan. News18

"The 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', backed by 69 farmer organisations, and the 'Aam Kisan Union', supported by 103 organisations, will hold protests from June 1 to 10, during which farmers in Rajasthan will not participate in agriculture-related work but sell their produce from their homes instead of markets," said AAP leader Ashish Khetan.

"The farmer organisations had sought Aam Aadmi Party support. So, all our party workers will participate in the proposed protests," he said.

"The farmers are demanding that people living in urban area should come to their villages to buy farm products," the AAP leader added.

Om Jangu, a farmer leader from Rajasthan, said: "Water from Indira Canal, which is distributed in nine districts of the state, is used for drinking also but is contaminated. Wastewater from factories is discharged into the canal.

"The Prime Minister is talking about celebrating the World Environment Day on 5 June, but he can't see what water we are being supplied for drinking."

Jangu also said that the country is importing sugar and pulses but doesn't have money to pay its own farmers.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 20:02 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores