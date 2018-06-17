Aam Aadmi Party protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal latest updates:
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, along with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the problems of the Delhi government immediately.
AAP has said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening. People will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, Delhi Police said that the party has not applied for permission for a protest march.
Kejriwal slammed Delhi L-G for attending the NITI Aayog meet on Sunday. He tweeted that he did not authorise the L-G to replace him in the meet.
The crucial NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday may turn into a platform for the four Opposition chief ministers to raise the issue of the political impasse in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to News18.
Kejriwal's protest against Lieutenant Governor entered the seventh day on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is on a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office for six days.
Kejriwal and three Cabinet colleagues have been staying put in a waiting room at Raj Niwas, protesting against what they call is a strike by the bureaucrats in the national capital, and have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in solving what they termed a "constitutional crisis”.
On Saturday, Kejriwal received the support of chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.
After their request for permission to meet the Aam Aadmi Party chief at the LG's office was “verbally” denied, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan reached the chief minister's home in the evening.
The open support to Kejriwal by the four regional heavyweights — from Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) — comes amid opposition's efforts to cobble together a rainbow coalition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
But the Congress, which has been eyeing a grand alliance of opposition parties, has been slamming the Delhi chief minister for the sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office.
The four chief ministers, who are in Delhi to attend a NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, are expected to take up the matter with the prime minister.
"We came here to show our support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We demand that the prime minister interferes and takes necessary steps to solve the problem," Kumaraswamy said.
"I wanted to meet the Delhi chief minister but I was told, verbally, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us wrote to the LG for an appointment, but we were told that he is not there. We were not allowed," Banerjee said.
Earlier, the four leaders met at Andhra Bhawan.
The CMs met Kejriwal's wife, members of minister Satyendar Jain's family and several AAP leaders at the Delhi chief minister's home.
“We want this problem to be solved. This has become a constitutional crisis. Ultimately, if this problem is not solved, the people will face issues,” Banerjee said.
“If this is happening in the capital, then what will happen in other states? We will meet the prime minister tomorrow and request him to intervene and solve the problem," Banerjee said.
The bureaucrats in Delhi are not meeting Delhi ministers as part of their protest against an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.
They are demanding an apology from Kejriwal for the incident.
At their joint press conference at Kejriwal's home, the CMs said they had come to show solidarity with the protest by the AAP chief.
Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre must take immediate steps to resolve the issue. "We demand PM's intervention to solve this problem," he said.
He said the situation had developed in this manner because of the attitude of the central government, which is “destroying” the federal system.
The threat was not just to Delhi government but to the whole country, he said.
Mamata Banerjee said there has been “no work” in Delhi for the last four months.
“We want this issue to be sorted out as there is a constitutional crisis," she said. The people should not suffer due to a “political crisis” and their mandate should be respected, she added.
Kejriwal also attacked Narendra Modi, tweeting that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had directed Baijal to refuse permission to Banerjee to meet him.
Chandrababu Naidu said both the states and Centre should work together for the service of the people.
Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders are in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics.
“It doesn't suit them," he said.
"Where were they when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was assaulted at Kejriwal's residence in his presence? And what will happen if the chief secretaries of their states also come out in support of Prakash," Goel said.
Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 13:39 PM
Lok Kalyan Marg metro station closed in view of AAP's protest march
Amitabh Kant says report on Baijal's presence at NITI Aayog meet 'incorrect'
Metro restrictions in place as AAP plans to march to PMO
Security beefed up around Prime Minister's Office
In view of AAP's plan to lead a protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening, police personnel will be deployed on various routes leading to the PMO, a police offiicial told The Indian Express.
BJP slams four Opposition CMs for supporting Arvind Kejriwal
Criticising the decision of four non-NDA chief ministers to extend support to Kejriwal, the BJP has questioned why they did not object to the assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says Delhi L-G not present at meet
At NITI Aayog, Modi says Governing Council approached complex issues of governance as 'Team India'
Narendra Modi today delivered the opening remarks at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. He said that the Governing Council is a platform that can bring about "historic change."
The prime minister added that the Governing Council has approached complex issues of governance as "Team India", in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism. He described the smooth rollout and implementation of GST as a prime example of this.
Opposition CMs may corner PM on Delhi deadlock at NITI Aayog meet
AAP to lead protest march to PMO today
Accusing the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working, AAP said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening.
Four CMs not to meet Kejriwal today
Mamata takes charge during address to media
Mamata Banerjee seeks PM's intervention
Mamata says four CMs waited for 3-4 hours to meet Kejriwal
'If Delhi is in such a condition, what will happen to the rest of the country?': Mamata Banerjee
'Centre is restricting federal system': Pinarayi Vijayan
Mamata Banerjee speaks of 'constitutional crisis'
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Delhi has a population of about 2 crore. The functioning of the state has been stopped for the last four months, and this is unfortunate. The Centre should not cross the line."
She also said that there is a 'political crisis.'
"All democratic-minded people with Kejriwal"
Following Kumaraswamy's address, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now speaking to the media. He said, "We are in solidarity with Kejriwal. All democratic-thinking people are with the Delhi chief minister."
HDK seeks intervention from PM
Support of four CMs a matter of pride: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday said that the party isn't expecting people or parties from other states to come in its support. He, however, said that it is a matter of pride that four chief ministers have come in their support.
Lok Kalyan Marg metro station closed in view of AAP's protest march
Sitaram Yechury to participate in AAP's protest march to PMO
CPM's Sitaram Yechury will support the Aam Aadmi Party's protest march from Mandi House to the Prime Minister's Office.
Centre trying to paralyse Delhi govt: Arvind Kejriwal
In an interview to The Times of India, Kejriwal alleged that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instigated the IAS officers to go on strike to paralyse the Delhi government.
Amitabh Kant says report on Baijal's presence at NITI Aayog meet 'incorrect'
Metro restrictions in place as AAP plans to march to PMO
Mamata Banerjee says requested PM to resolve deadlock in Delhi
Security beefed up around Prime Minister's Office
In view of AAP's plan to lead a protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening, police personnel will be deployed on various routes leading to the PMO, a police offiicial told The Indian Express.
BJP slams four Opposition CMs for supporting Arvind Kejriwal
Criticising the decision of four non-NDA chief ministers to extend support to Kejriwal, the BJP has questioned why they did not object to the assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.
Delhi govt should work according to existing rules: Sheila Dikshit
Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit told ANI that the Delhi government should work according to the existing rules and provisions. "They cannot do whatever they want to," she added.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says Delhi L-G not present at meet
Delhi Police says AAP's call to march to PMO does not have any permission
The AAP on Saturday said that it will lead a protest march till the Prime Minister's Officer on Sunday evening. The Delhi Police has said that AAP's call is without any permission.
Arvind Kejriwal slams L-G for attending NITI Aayog meet
MK Stalin expresses concern over 'disdain' shown by Delhi L-G
At NITI Aayog, Modi says Governing Council approached complex issues of governance as 'Team India'
Narendra Modi today delivered the opening remarks at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. He said that the Governing Council is a platform that can bring about "historic change."
The prime minister added that the Governing Council has approached complex issues of governance as "Team India", in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism. He described the smooth rollout and implementation of GST as a prime example of this.
Arvind Kejriwal to not attend NITI Aayog meeting
Opposition CMs may corner PM on Delhi deadlock at NITI Aayog meet
A crucial meeting of the NITI Aayog may turn out to be a platform for yet another show of strength by the Opposition as four non-NDA, non-Congress chief ministers may corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi deadlock, according to News18.
AAP to lead protest march to PMO today
Accusing the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working, AAP said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening.
IAS officers' strike stalled many important works: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal told The Times of India in an interview that "the strike by IAS officers has stalled many important works concerning the people of Delhi. The IAS officers do not attend any meeting convened by ministers, they do not respond to phone calls of ministers nor do they go on any field visits with ministers."
"It is extremely strange that soon after our government was formed in Delhi, the Modi government snatched all our powers concerning the transfers and postings of officers," he added.
Omar Abdullah tweets about Arvind Kejriwal's protest at L-G's residence
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also extended his support to Arvind Kejriwal. He tweeted:
Meanwhile, L-G Anil Baijal leaves for NITI Aayog meet
RECAP: Regional players support Arvind Kejriwal
Chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on Saturday rallied behind their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office for six days, and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in solving what they termed a "constitutional crisis.
Updates begin for 17 June, 2018
AAP spokesperson thanks CMs for 'powerful press conference'
Four CMs not to meet Kejriwal today
Mamata takes charge during address to media
Mamata Banerjee seeks PM's intervention
West Bengal CM declines to speak on Congress
To a question on the Congress' absence from the show of Opposition unity, Mamata Banerjee said, "The Congress has its own presence in Delhi. I don't want to comment on this."
Mamata says four CMs waited for 3-4 hours to meet Kejriwal
'If Delhi is in such a condition, what will happen to the rest of the country?': Mamata Banerjee
'People's mandate must be respected'
Mamata Banerjee has said that the mandate of the people must be respected.
'Centre is restricting federal system': Pinarayi Vijayan
Mamata Banerjee speaks of 'constitutional crisis'
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Delhi has a population of about 2 crore. The functioning of the state has been stopped for the last four months, and this is unfortunate. The Centre should not cross the line."
She also said that there is a 'political crisis.'
"All democratic-minded people with Kejriwal"
Following Kumaraswamy's address, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now speaking to the media. He said, "We are in solidarity with Kejriwal. All democratic-thinking people are with the Delhi chief minister."
HDK seeks intervention from PM
"L-G did not respond to our request for meeting Kejriwal"
Speaking to the media, Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that Delhi L-G has not responded to the request to meet Arvind Kejriwal.