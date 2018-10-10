AAP declares tribal leader Komal Hupendi as its chief ministerial candidate for Chhattisgarh polls

Raipur: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday declared tribal leader Komal Hupendi as its chief ministerial candidate in Chhattisgarh where elections are scheduled to be held next month.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is making its maiden dash at the hustings in Chhattisgarh, where the electoral contest has always been two-dimensional--between the BJP and the Congress.

The move is seen as an attempt to woo tribal communities in the state.

"The party has projected its Bhanupratappur Assembly seat nominee Hupendi as its CM face after consulting top leaders of the party and local leadership," AAP state in-charge Gopal Rai told a press conference in Raipur.

Hupendi, 37, had joined the AAP in 2016 after quitting as Cooperative Extension Officer with the state government, he said.

He is a native of Mungwal village in Bhanupratappur area.

Hupendi is contesting his maiden election from Bhanupratappur Assembly seat.

AAP state convener Sanket Thakur said farmers and tribals are looking at his party with hopes, as they have lost trust in the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

The AAP has so far declared nominees for 84 of total 90 assembly seats, said Thakur, who is the party nominee from Raipur Rural seat.

Chhattisgarh is expected to witness multi-pronged contests in the two-phase polls, with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) allying with the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) of former chief minister Ajit Jogi.

In Lok Sabha elections held in 2014, the AAP had fielded its candidates in 10 of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, but drew a blank.