AAP approaches Election Commission to investigate into expenditure incurred by Narendra Modi on Varanasi roadshow

New Delhi: A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday visited the Election Commission of India demanding an investigation on the money incurred in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi before he filed his nomination from the Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh met Chief Election Commissioner and two election commissioners. They submitted a detailed memorandum about “electoral malpractice and corrupt practices” by Modi.

In the letter submitted to the EC, AAP states, “On information received from our volunteers as well as various persons who were present in Varanasi on 25 April and 26 April we were informed that a large sum of money was incurred by Modi towards a roadshow/rally organised by him in Varanasi, well beyond the permissible limit of Rs 70 lakhs as fixed by the Election Commission in contravention with the Section 77(1) of Representation of Peoples Act 1951.”

The letter added, “By our conservative estimate in terms of information available as on 27.4.2019, Modi had incurred at least Rs 1.27 crore towards the said roadshow/rally on the day of his nomination, which grounds for disqualification.”

The AAP said that prime minister Modi is fit to be disqualified for “failure to disclose expenses and make available the same for inspection; incurring expenses well in excess of permissible limits.” AAP has asked the electoral body to call for a “report from the Election Observer for the Varanasi Parliamentary Constituency.”

The party has further asked EC to initiate an “investigation by the District Expenditure Monitoring Committee into the expenditures incurred by Prime Minister Modi.” It has also asked EC to initiate action for disqualifying Prime Minister Modi for “(a) incurring expenditure beyond permissible limit, and (b) indulging in corrupt practices.”

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.