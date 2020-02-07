AAP accuses Giriraj Singh of distributing cash, liquor in Rithala constituency ahead of Delhi polls tomorrow, demands EC action against BJP MP

BJP MP Giriraj Singh was caught "red-handed" distributing cash and liquor to voters in the Rithala area of Delhi, ahead of the Assembly election on Saturday, reports said. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, making the accusation against the BJP MP, demanded that the Election Commission take action on the matter.

"Union minister Giriraj Singh caught distributing cash in Rithala. MPs distributing cash and liquor in different areas," Sanjay was quoted as saying by CNN-News18. The AAP Rajya Sabha MP also tweeted on Friday evening saying, "The media have reached the spot at Budh Vihar, phase 1, Rithala constituency. The EC should arrest Giriraj Singh."

घटना स्थल पर मीडिया पहुँचे बुध बिहार फ़ेज़ 1 रिठाला विधान सभा गिरिराज सिंह को ECI गिरफ़्तार करवाये कल ही मैंने @ECISVEEP को बता दिया था भाजपा के 240 सांसद और मंत्री दिल्ली की अलग अलग विधान सभाओं में रुक कर गड़बड़ी फैलायेंगे। pic.twitter.com/BTHx295coa — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 7, 2020

CNN-News18 also quoted Sanjay as saying that Giriraj "had been caught red-handed distributing cash".

On Friday, a day before 70 Assembly seats in the Union Territory goes to poll after a bitterly-fought election, a statement released by AAP said that the party had formed 272 teams in all the municipal wards of the city to keep a tight vigil after it received inputs that money and liquor are allegedly being distributed in some areas.

Sanjay, addressing a press conference, said that the party had filed a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) after some reports of many BJP MPs staying at different Assembly constituencies started doing the rounds.

"In this last leg of the campaign, BJP's electoral manipulations are in full swing. We have received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas. Like last time, we have formed 272 teams in all the 272 wards, which have also been equipped with sting cameras," he said in the statement.

The campaign for the Delhi assembly polls ended at 6 pm on Thursday, ahead of voting on Saturday.

The AAP MP said anyone who comes across such incidents, where money or liquor are being distributed by any political party, can send the party evidence over WhatsApp or call on 9355015501.

"In other news, it has been reported that BJP's 240 MPs will be staying in different Assembly constituencies from 4 to 8 February. This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct as after the election campaign ends at 6 pm today, no MP, cabinet minister, can stay in Delhi, unless he is a resident of Delhi," Singh said.

With inputs from agencies

