Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, supporters booked for 'assaulting' man for not supporting party

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters were booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening a man in Jamia Nagar, police said on Monday. A complaint was received from a man alleging that AAP supporters assaulted him because he was not supporting Khan and the party, a senior police officer said.

The man told police that Khan was present at the time of the incident, he said. The incident took place Sunday evening after the polling concluded in the city, the officer said.

A case has been registered and police are probing the allegations, he said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.