New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday condemned Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia’s derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother Hira Ba and said that Gujarat and the country will not tolerate it.

“Gopal Italia (AAP Gujarat chief) made casteist remarks which Gujarat and the country will not tolerate. He commented about PM’s mother. She is 100 years old and has nothing to do with politics. Congress condemns it,” said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

#WATCH | Gopal Italia (AAP Gujarat chief) made casteist remarks that Gujarat and the country will not tolerate. He commented about PM Modi’s mother. Congress condemns it: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/s2Ux0U8Uqh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 18, 2022

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that they are the ‘B’ team of BJP and their goal is to defeat the Congress.

“They (AAP) are ‘B’ team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa and Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but Khas Aadmi Party, said the Chhattisgarh CM.

When asked what were Congress’ chances in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, he said that it will be a contest between the BJP and the grand old party.

“It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat,” he added.

Italia was detained for a few hours in New Delhi when he went to the National Commission for Women (NCW) office to record his statement on summons issued to him for his alleged derogatory comments against PM and his mother in a video released by the BJP.

In the video shot in a moving car, Italia is purportedly heard saying, “Why are you not asking ‘neech’ (lowly person) Narendra Modi to reveal the expenses of his public meeting. And his mother Hira Ba is also doing drama. Modi is nearing 70 years while Hira Ba will soon be of 100, then also these two continue with their drama.”

The video, tweeted by Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave in Ahmedabad, triggered a barrage of criticism from the ruling party.

“Look at the culture of this man. Hundred-year-old mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in politics. To use such low level language for her is not the culture of Gujarat,” state BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, hitting out at the AAP leader.

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani posted Italia’s video on Twitter and hit out at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I don’t want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice,” she tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I don’t want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice. pic.twitter.com/Ljh9R1DamD — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 13, 2022

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya called Italia a “serial offender”.

“Gopal Italia, AAP’s Gujarat President, close aide of Kejriwal, is a serial offender, who treats women with contempt and sexist disregard. After constantly referring to women with the ‘C’ word, offending those who go to ‘katha’ (religious event) and mandir, now calls PM’s aged mother ‘nautanki baaz’,” Malviya said.

Italia, in his defence, had said the BJP was targeting him as he is a Patidar, an influential community in Gujarat.

With inputs from agencies

