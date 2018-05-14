'48 months vs 48 years': Modi govt to highlight its achievements on 4th anniversary with an eye on 2019

The BJP will be using the occasion of its fourth anniversary as an opportunity to focus on the 2019 polls.

News18 quoted sources in BJP as saying that the tagline for the fourth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the celebrations for which will take place on 26 May, will be '48 months vs 48 years'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to highlight the achievements of his government in the last 48 months as opposed to the '48-year rule by the Gandhi family'.

"We have been asked to come up with a detailed report on the projects and programmes launched and calculate the number of jobs they helped generate," the report quoted a highly placed official in the ministry of power as saying.

The government, while highlighting its track record of 'no corruption', will also criticise the UPA rule for large-scale corruption.

Some of the other major highlights of the anniversary will be 100 percent rural electricity, highways ministry's achievement of pushing road construction to 28 km per day, and free gas connection to people living below poverty line.

Every ministry has been asked to prepare videos of their achievements and all cabinet ministers will tour across India and hold press conferences.

Another report in The New Indian Express quoted sources as saying that rallies will be held in many states and will be kickstarted from a poll-bound state like Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, a committee of four ministers — Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister for Petroleum and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

A survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles has said that the popularity of the Modi government has declined slightly, with 57 percent of respondents saying that they were satisfied with the performance of the central government, reported India Today.

In 2016, 64 percent of the respondents had said they were satisfied while the number was 61 percent last year.