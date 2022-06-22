46 MLAs with us, no proposal from BJP as of now: Eknath Shinde

Shinde said that so far they have not received any proposal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are not holding any talks with them

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that 46 MLAs, including six-seven Independent MLAs, are currently with him and the number is expected to rise in the time to come.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said that so far they have not received any proposal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are not holding any talks with them.

"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde said.

Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to ANI pic.twitter.com/3kdGKKuyCP — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

"As far as current political situation is concerned, I'd say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action," he added.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam. The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, plunging the tripartite MVA government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress, into a crisis.

Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday, and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, according to a BJP source.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut indicated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could recommend to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to dissolve the state Assembly, as the crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government deepened.

"The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly," Raut said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.