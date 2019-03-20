400 MCC violation complaints recorded in Maharashtra via cVIGIL app; 85 complaints lodged in Pune, 61 in Thane

Mumbai: The Maharashtra chief electoral office has received as many as 400 complaints of violation of the model code of conduct through its app cVIGIL, an official said on Wednesday.

00 MCC violation complaints recorded in Maharashtra via cVIGIL app; 85 complaints lodged in Pune, 61 in Thane" width="380" height="285" />

The Election Commission in July last year launched the Android-based mobile application, using which a person can secretly send to it geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during elections.

The application called 'cVIGIL', which stands for "citizens' vigil", is available on Google Play Store.

The model code of conduct for next month's Lok Sabha polls came into effect on 10 March and most of the complaints were received by the state election office after that, the official said.

"Around 400 complaints have been received through cVIGIL across Maharashtra. The local team gets an alert once the complaint is lodged and our people reach the spot and verify the details. If the complaint is valid, we record the details and initiate an enquiry," he said.

He said the maximum number of 85 complaints were received from Pune, followed by Thane (61), Solapur (44), Mumbai suburban (40), Mumbai city (39) and Nagpur (26). Most of the complaints were pertaining to banners put up without permission, the official said.

"There are no complaints so far of comments inciting violence or casteist remarks as hardly any public rallies have been held in the state," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April, while results will be declared on 23 May.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.