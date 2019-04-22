23 April Lok Sabha Election 2019: Guide to Phase 3 of polling schedule for states and constituencies

The Phase 3 of the 2019 General Election will take place on 23 April, 2019 where 115 Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls across 14 states and Union Territories (UTs).

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will witness voting in some Lok Sabha seats.

All parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote on 23 April in a single phase.

The counting of votes will take place on 23 May for the same.

State-wise list of constituencies voting in Phase 3 on 23 April:

States/Union Territories Constituencies Assam (4 seats) Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati Bihar (5 seats) Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria Chhattisgarh (7 seats) Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1 seat) Dadra and Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu (1 seat) Daman and Diu Goa (2 seats) North Goa, South Goa Gujarat (26 seats) Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad. Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat) Anantnag (in all polling stations falling under Anantnag district.) Karnataka (14 seats) Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga Kerala (20 seats) Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, WAyanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram Maharashtra (14 seats) Jalgaon, RAver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle Odisha (6 seats) Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar Uttar Pradesh (10 seats) Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly, Pilibhit West Bengal (5 seats) Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Following are the details of all the Lok Sabha constituencies set to vote in the third phase of polling:

Assam

1. Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,52,554 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,98,124

Female electors: 7,54,430

Assembly Constituencies: Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Goalpara East, Goalpara West, Jaleswar

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Abdul Hamid was elected on a Congress ticket in 1999, Anwar Hussain won the seat in the 2004 polls. Since 2009, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: Muslims, largely immigrants from Bangladesh, form nearly 70 percent of the electorate in this constituency. The immense Muslim influence can be gauged by the fact that all MPs elected from this constituency since 1952 have been Muslims. The constituency is largely agrarian and rural in nature.

2. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,05,476 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,76,071

Female electors: 7,29,405

Assembly Constituencies: Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar East (ST), Kokrajhar West (ST), Sidli (ST), Bijni, Sorbhog, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Barama (ST) and Chapaguri (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary, an Independent candidate until 2009 and later as a candidate of the Bodoland’s People’s Front, represented the constituency between 1998 and 2014. In the 2014 elections, another Independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania won the seat.

Demographics: The seat is dominated by the indigenous Bodo community who constitute little less than half of the 15 lakh voters. Minorities, mainly Muslims, are nearly four lakh voters. SCs like Koch Rajbanshis are also found in significant numbers.

3. Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 14,30,175 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,55,559

Female electors: 6,74,616

Assembly Constituencies: Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri North, Abhayapuri South (SC), Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, Chenga, Dharmapur

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party’s AF Golam Osmani won the seat in 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Ismail Hussain of the Congress won the seat in 2009 before losing to Sirajuddin Ajmal in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Like Dhubri, Barpeta is another Muslim majority constituency in Assam, where the community accounts for nearly 3/5th of the electorate. Moreover, most of the Muslims found in this constituency are Bengali-speaking immigrants.

4. Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 19,22,270 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 9,88,067

Female electors: 9,34,203

Assembly Constituencies: Dudhnai (ST), Boko (SC), Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Guwahati East, Guwahati West, Hajo, Barkhetry

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except for 2004 elections, when Kirip Chaliha of the Congress won, this constituency has been represented by veteran BJP leader Bijoya Chakravarty since 1999.

Demographics: This constituency is partially urban, owing to the presence of Assam’s most important hub Guwahati. The SCs and STs constitute one-fifth of the total electorate. Over 4 lakh Muslims (both immigrants as well as of Assamese-origin) voters are also found in this constituency.

***

Bihar

1. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,50,753

Female electors: 7,65,869

Male electors: 8,84,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of Madhepura Assembly segment were merged with Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Khajauli, Babubarhi, Rajnagar (SC), Jhanjharpur, Phulparas, Laukaha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Devendra Prasad Yadav represented the constituency in 1999 and 2004, though in the latter polls he contested as an RJD candidate. In 2009, Mangani Lal Mandal from the JD(U) won the seat. At present, BJP’s Birendra Kumar Chaudhary is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani district. It receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 44,87,379.

2. Supaul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,25,592

Female electors: 7,28,613

Male electors: 7,96,979

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Singheshwar (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Vishwa Mohan Kumar won the seat in 2009. He was succeeded by Congress leader Ranjeet Rajan who defeated JD(U)’s Dileshwar Kamait.

Demographics: It covers the entire Supaul district and a part of Madhepura district. Supaul district has a population of 22,29,076 people. It is an economically backward area and receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a literacy rate of 46.35 percent.

3. Araria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,87,348 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,44,464

Male electors: 8,42,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokhihat, Sikti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: RJD’s Sukhdeo Paswan won the seat in 1999. In 2004, he contested as a BJP candidate and managed to retain the seat. In 2009, BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Singh came to power but lost the seat to RJD’s Tasleem Uddin in 2014. In the bypolls held to the seat in 2018, RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam won, defeating BJP rival Singh.

Demographics: It covers the entire Araria district. It has a population of 28,11,569 people as per Census 2011. It has 12.07 lakh Muslims residing and an SC population of 382684 people. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Madhepura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,25,578

Female electors: 8,26,307

Male electors: 8,99,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bihariganj, Saharsa and Mahishi Assembly seats were added in 2008, while Kumarkhand, Singheshwar and Kishanganj seats were dropped.

Assembly constituencies: Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Mahishi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat but vacated it after winning the Chapra seat as well. In the subsequent bypoll, RJD’s Pappu Yadav won. However, Sharad clinched the seat again in 2009 before losing it to Pappu in 2014.

Demographics: It covers a large part of Madhepura and Saharsa districts. Yadavs, Brahmins and upper castes call the shots in Madhepura in east Bihar. The Yadavs have determined the results in this constituency. Their influence in the region such that it is said, “Rome Pope ka, Madhepura Gope (Yadavs) ka”.

5. Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 14,92,068

Female electors: 6,98,900

Male electors: 7,93,168

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Simri Bakhtiarpur, Hasanpur, Alauli (SC), Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Renu Kumari won the seat in 1999. However, in the next Lok Sabha election in 2004, she lost to RJD’s Rabindra Kumar Rana. Rana lost to Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U) in 2009. LJSP’s Mahboob Ali Choudhary won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Saharsa, Samastipur, and large parts of Khagaria districts. A flood-prone area, the population of Khagaria district is 1666886. The region also has a large Kushwaha and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) population.

***

Chhattisgarh

1. Surguja Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,23,022 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 751,835

Male electors: 770,954

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Ramanujganj, Bhatgaon and Pratappur assembly segments were added to this constituency in 2008. Baikunthpur, Surajpur, Pal and Pilkha segments were dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Premnagar, Ramanujganj (ST), Ambikapur, Bhatgaon, Samri (ST), Sitapur (ST), Pratappur (ST), Lundra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Khel Sai Singh won the election. Nand Kumar Sai from BJP won the election in 2004. Murarilal Singh, also from BJP, won the election in 2009. Kamalbhan Singh Marabi, a BJP candidate, was elected MP from this constituency in 2014.

Demographics: This tribal-dominated constituency is one of the Maoist affected areas in Chhattisgarh. Surguja came into prominence in 2014 as it became one of the few constituencies in India where NOTA stood third. Pando and Korva tribes are found all across Surguja. Both tribes, interestingly, claim descent from the Mahabharata era.

2. Durg Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 18,58,922 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,09,476

Male electors: 9,48,077

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The Durg Assembly constituency was broken into rural and city constituencies in 2008. Mora, Dhamdha and Khertha segments were dissolved and Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara and Nawagarh were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Patan, Bhilai Nagar, Saja, Durg Rural, Vaishali Nagar, Bemetara, Durg City, Ahiwara (SC), Nawagarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Tara Chand Sahu won a majority when the constituency was a part of Madhya Pradesh. Sahu repeated his feat in the 2004 elections when Chhattisgarh had been separated from Madhya Pradesh. In the 2009 election, Saroj Pandey from BJP won the election. In 2014, Congress candidate Tamradhwaj Sahu was elected as an MP from here.

Demographics: Home to the Bhilai steel plant, Durg is also an important agriculture market in the state. It is the only seat currently held by Congress. MP Tamradhwaj Sahu became the home minister of the state after the state elections in 2018. He, then, resigned from his position as MP and the seat is currently vacant. Durg has a population of 1,721,948, according to the Census 2011, of which 64 percent lives in urban areas.

3. Raigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,26,949 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,07,437

Male electors: 8,18,167

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Bagicha and Tapkara Assembly constituencies were replaced by Kunkuri segment.

Assembly Constituencies: Jashpur Nagar (ST), Lailunga (ST), Kharsia, Kunkuri (ST), Raigarh, Dharamjaigarh (ST), Pathalgaon (ST), Sarangarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, as part of Madhya Pradesh, this constituency elected Vishnudeo Sai from BJP. Sai continued to win a majority in the 2004 election. In 2009 as well as 2014 elections, Sai continued to enjoy majority votes.

Demographics: Spread over the Jashpur and Raigarh districts, the constituency houses power plants, steel plants as well as jute mills. According to official data from the Chhattisgarh government, the primary economy of the Raigarh district is agriculture and mining. Jashpur has almost 42 percent of forest cover on its geographical area and hence, forestry activities and forest produce collection have been its traditional economic activity. While Jashpur has a population of 8,51,669, Raigarh has a population of 26,34,200.

4. Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,44,201 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,47,967

Male electors: 8,95,524

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Janjgir constituency became Janjgir-Champa constituency. The Rampur, Katghora, Tanakhar, Sipat and Champa Assembly constituencies ceased to exist.

Assembly Constituencies: Akaltara, Chandrapur, Bilaigarh (SC), Janjgir-Champa, Jaijaipur, Kasdol, Sakti, Pamgarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: When it was a part of Madhya Pradesh in 1999, the constituency had elected Congress candidate Charandas Mahant to power. In 2004, BJP candidate Karuna Shukla won the election. Kamaladevi Patle from the BJP won the seat in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: In the Janjgir-Champa constituency, a majority of the electorate are OBCs, while at least one-fourth of them belong to the Scheduled Castes. There are over 2 lakh tribals too. Upper caste voters also form a sizeable section of the electorate.

5. Korba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST), Rampur (ST), Pali-Tanakhar (ST), Manendragarh, Korba, Marwahi (ST), Baikunthpur, Katghora

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Charandas Mahant from Congress, who was MP from Janjgir-Champa in 2004, was elected MP from here. Banshilal Mahto from BJP won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 4,265 votes.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across Korba, Koriya and Bilaspur districts in Chhattisgarh. There is a significant population of tribals in this constituency, especially in Koriya district. The Korba district is an agriculture belt where over 68 percent residents are engaged in farming. The main crop sown is paddy. The district is also known as the coal hub of the state. The Korba coalfield is one of the largest coal contributors in the country.

6. Bilaspur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 17,29,229 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,37,724

Male electors: 8,90,891

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Until 2008 Bilaspur was an Assembly segment of Hamirpur constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kota, Takhatpur, Beltara, Lormi, Bilha, Masturi (SC), Mungeli (SC), Bilaspur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Dilip Singh Judev won the General Election and became the first MP from this constituency. BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu won the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Bilaspur has a population of 19,61,922, and only 31.3 percent live in urban areas. It has a sizeable tribal population as 19.6 percent belong to scheduled tribes. Of the total population, 13.8 percent belong to Scheduled Castes, according to Census 2011. In the last General Election, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla contested the elections with a Congress ticket from this constituency and lost with a huge margin of over one lakh votes.

7. Raipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 19,04,460 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,24,453

Male electors: 9,79,107

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Raipur town Assembly constituency was divided into South, West and North constituencies. Mandirhasod Assembly constituency was dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Baloda Bazar, Raipur Rural, Raipur City South, Bhatapara, Raipur City West, Arang (SC), Dharsiwa, Raipur City North, Abhanpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Ramesh Bais from BJP held the constituency when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. After the division of Chhattisgarh, too, Bais continued to be elected MP from the constituency in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur has a population of 40,63,872, of which 36.5 percent live in urban areas. The constituency is spread across areas that are suitable for growing paddy. It has been a BJP bastion since 1996. Raipur is also being developed as a smart city. The district is surrounded by Maoist-affected regions.

***

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,96,577 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 90,386

Male electors: 1,06,191

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Results in last four elections: In 1999, independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai won the election. Delkar was re-elected again in 2004 from Bharatiya Navshakti Party, which he set up. Patel Nanubhai Gomanbhai from the BJP was elected MP from the Union Territory in the 2009 elections. Gomanbhai was re-elected as a BJP candidate in 2014 as well.

Demographics: As per the Census of 2011, Dadra and Nagar Haveli has a population of 3,43,709, which is the third lowest among States/UTs of India. More than half (51.95 percent) of the population belongs to Scheduled Tribes and 46.72 percent live in urban areas. Business and economy of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are mainly based on agriculture and the manufacturing industries. Since a large section of the Union Territory is covered with forests, forestry is also an important occupational source for the people.

***

Daman and Diu

Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,11,808 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 54,812

Male electors: 56,996

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Daman and Diu

Results in last four elections: In 1999 and 2004, Dahyabhai Vallabhbhai Patel from Congress won the seat. He was succeeded by Lalubhai Patel from the BJP in 2009. Lalubhai was again elected in 2014 after he won with a margin of over 9,000 votes.

Demographics: As per the census of 2011, Daman district covers 64.86 percent of the total area of the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. Daman has a population of 191,173 and Diu has a population of 52,074. There are around 600 small-scale industries in the Union Territory and the economy is primarily dependent on fishing, tourism and distillery.

***

Goa

1. North Goa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 5,15,441 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,59,571

Male electors: 2,55,870

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was formerly known as Panaji Lok Sabha constituency until 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Mandrem, Pernem (SC), Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Mayem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency has been a BJP stronghold since 1999, with Shripad Yesso Naik as its MP. He is also the current Union AYUSH minister at the Centre.

Demographics: The North Goa parliamentary constituency includes Panaji, the capital of Goa, within its boundary. According to Census 2011, the North Goa district has a population of 8,18,008 with 4,16,677 males and 4,01,331 females. Nearly 76 percent of the population are Hindus while only 16.4 percent are Christians.

2. South Goa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 5,45,336

Female electors: 2,72,898

Male electors: 2,72,438

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was formerly known as Mormugao Lok Sabha constituency until 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ponda, Shiroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-Da-Gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Canacona.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Angle Ramakant Soiru won the Mormugao Lok Sabha seat in 1999, defeating Congress candidate Alemao Joaquim Braz. However, Braz won the elections in 2004, defeating Soiru. In 2009, Congress’ Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardanha won the seat, defeating BJP’s Narendra Keshav Sawaikar. But Sawaikar made his comeback when he clinched the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: As per Census 2011, South Goa has a population of 6,40,537 people, comprising 3,22,463 males and 3,18,074 females. The literacy rate of the district is 87.59 percent. The majority of the population (53.34 percent) follows Hinduism.

***

Gujarat

1. Kachchh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,33,782 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 727439

Male electors: 8,06,343

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier a de-reserved constituency before delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Morbi was earlier part of Rajkot constituency till 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC), Rapar, Morbi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has remained a BJP bastion since 1996. Veteran party leader Gadhavi Pushpadan Shambhudan was the MP till 2009. Poonam Vejibhai Jat won the seat in 2009. She was succeeded by BJP’s Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda, who defeated Congress’ Dinesh Parmar by more than 2.3 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers the entire Kachchh district and parts of Rajkot district. Though a Hindu majority district, Kachchh has a population of nearly 4.42 lakh Muslims. It has an SC population of 2,58,859 people.

2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 15,15,711

Female electors: 7,19,587

Male electors: 7,96,124

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Post-delimitation, the constituency extended to Tharad and Danta Assembly constituencies too.

Assembly constituencies: Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST), Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibai won the seat in 1999 with 51.97 percent votes, beating Congress candidate BK Gadhvi. However, in 2004, Congress candidate Chavda Harsinhaji Pratapsinhaji clinched the seat. The seat remained with Congress in 2009 as well when Gadhvi Mukeshkumar Bheiravdanji became the MP, with a margin of more than 10,000 votes. However, BJP leader Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibhai won the 2013 bypoll and the 2014 General Election.

Demographics: The constituency is located in the Banaskantha district, which has a population of 31,20,506 people as per Census 2011. The region is famous for its rich mineral reserves such as marble, granite, limestone etc. It also receives regular funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

3. Patan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 16,28,641

Female electors: 7,82,446

Male electors: 8,46,195

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Till 2008, it was reserved for Scheduled Tribes but following the delimitation order, the constituency now falls the general category. Sami and Vagdod Assembly segments were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Vadgam (SC), Kankrej, Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur, Kheralu.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Rashtrapal Pravinchandra Somabhai won the seat with 51.52 percent of the votes. Somabhai had to forfeit the sear in 2004 to former Patan MP and BJP candidate Kanodia Maheshkumar Mithabhai. In 2009, Congress’ Jagdish Thakore took over the seat but in 2014, BJP came to power again with Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela as its current MP. Vaghela was recently in the news for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers not receiving compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop loss.

Demographics: One of the politically sensitive regions, the constituency covers the entire Patan district, parts of Banaskantha and Mahesana districts. A Hindu majority region, Patan district is located in the northern part of the state and has a population of 13,43,734 people. Muslims comprise only 10.62 percent of the population, as per Census 2011. The district also includes the Assembly constituencies of two of the most prominent young anti-BJP faces in Gujarat – Congress MLA from Radhanpur Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani, independent MLA from Vadgam.

4. Mahesana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,98,219

Female electors: 7,20,398

Male electors: 7,77,821

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kadi was made a reserved Assembly constituency after delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana, Vijapur, Mansa.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Jayshreeben Kanubhai Patel has been holding the seat since 2009, defeating Congress candidate Jivabhai Ambalal Patel of the Congress on both occasions.

Demographics: Formerly known as Mehsana, the constituency is spread across a major part of Mahesana district and a small part of Gandhinagar district. Mahesana district has a population of 20,35,064, comprising 10,56,520 males and 9,78,544 females. Around 92.6 percent of the population comprises Hindus, while Muslims form 6.7 percent of the population. The district is a bastion of the Patidar community, especially the Kadva faction, to which Patidar leader Hardik Patel belongs. There is an estimated four lakh Kadva Patidars in Mahesana district, with Thakurs close to 3.5 lakh in number. OBCs and Dalits also have a sizeable presence but it is the Patidars who play a crucial role in deciding who wins from the constituency.

5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,15,840

Female electors: 7,82,319

Male electors: 8,33,521

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Meghraj, the Assembly constituency which was held by Congress’ Shankersinh Vaghela’s son, Mahendrasinh, was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST), Modasa, Bayad, Prantij.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Till 2009, the seat was a stronghold of the Congress party. However, in 2009, BJP’s Chauhan Mahendrasinh defeated incumbent Congress MP Madhusudhan Mistry. In 2014, Dipsin Shankarsinh Rathod of the BJP trounced veteran Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sabarkantha district. Located in the northeastern part of the state, the district has a population of 14,73,673 people as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio is 952 and the literacy rate stands at 65.57 percent. The district also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,33,972

Female electors: 8,33,228

Male electors: 9,00,744

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segments Ellisbridge and Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar was one Assembly seat before delimitation and has been divided into two) were excluded from the constituency in 2008. Assembly segments Kalol was included in the geographical area of the seat post-delimitation. Sanand and Ghatlodia are the newly created Assembly constituencies.

Assembly constituencies: Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, Sabarmati.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Gandhinagar has been a BJP bastion since 1989, with veteran party leader LK Advani as its MP since 1998.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Gandhinagar district. It has a population of 13,91,753 and a literacy rate of 74.04 percent as per Census 2011. It is a Hindu-majority region with 94.81 percent of the population following the region.

7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,01,832

Female electors: 7,49,067

Male electors: 8,52,765

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created after the erstwhile Ahmedabad Lok Sabha constituency was dissolved in 2008. Vatva Assembly segment was created after the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Dahegam, Gandhinagar South, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has had an iron grip on the seat since 2009, when it was first held by Harin Pathak. In 2014, actor-politician Paresh Rawal defeated Congress’ Himmatsingh Prahladsingh Patel by a margin of 33.63 percent.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts. Ahmedabad district has a population of 72,14,225 people. It is also a Hindu-majority district with 83.7 percent following Hinduism. There is a sizeable population of diamond industry workers in this constituency. The Patidar agitation was at its peak in 2015 at Bapunagar. The area (Bapunagar) is considered communally sensitive with 20 percent from the Patel community, 28 percent Muslims and 18 percent OBCs.

8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,34,400

Female electors: 7,33,467

Male electors: 8,00,933

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008, diving the erstwhile Ahmedabad seat into two parts. Jamalpur Assembly segment was merged with Khadia.

Assembly constituencies: Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda (SC), Asarwa (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been represented by BJP’s Kirit P Solanki since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad district. 75.34 percent of the district population is literate. The region has a booming construction industry. It is a prominent political and commercial centre of the state.

9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1656657

Female electors: 778912

Male electors: 877745

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The assembly segments of Koli-dominated Viramgam and Dhandhuka were added to Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. The erstwhile Halvad Assembly segment was merged with Dhrangadhra. Wakaner segment was removed from the constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Viramgam, Dhandhuka, Dasad (SC), Limdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been alternating between the BJP and the Congress. In 1999, Congress leader Savshibhai Kanjibhai Makwana became the MP, before being ousted by BJP’s Somabhai Gandabhai Koli Patel in 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Somabhai Gandalal Koli Patel won the polls. In 2014, BJP candidate Devajibhai Govindbhai Fatepara won the seat by a margin of 21.73 percent votes.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Surendranagar district and parts of Ahmedabad district. A Hindu majority district with a sizeable Koli population, Surendranagar has a total population of 17,56,268 people, as per Census 2011. The sex ratio is 930 and the literacy rate is 72.1 percent. Nearly 25 percent of India’s salt supply comes from the area. The district is also a textile hub.

10. Rajkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 16,55,717

Female electors: 7,90,957

Male electors: 8,64,760

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Wakaner Assembly segment, the earlier part of Surendranagar constituency, was added in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural (SC), Jasdan.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been with the BJP for the most part. Leuva Patel leader and BJP candidate Kathiriya Vallabhbhai Ramjibhai held the seat from 1996 to 2009. In 2009, Congress’ Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya won the seat, defeating BJP’s Kirankumar Valjibhai Bhalodia by more than 24,000 votes. However, in 2014, BJP’s Kadva Patel candidate Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya clinched the seat but was dropped in the cabinet reshuffle in 2016.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Rajkot district. With a population of 38,04,558 people in the district, three communities in the constituency, including two sub-castes of Patels 'Kadva' (2 lakh voters), and 'Leuva' (2.75 lakh voters) and 'Koli' (2.35 lakh voters) community have remained decisive in the previous elections.

11. Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,39,223

Female electors: 7,31,840

Male electors: 8,07,383

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jetpur, Keshod and Gondal Assembly segments were included in the constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Gondal, Jetpur, Dhoraji, Porbandar, Kutiyana, Manavadar, Keshod

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold since 1991, except in 2009 when Congress leader and former BJP man Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya defeated the BJP. However, in 2013, he rejoined BJP and won the 2013 bypolls. In 2014, he retained the seat, beating NCP’s Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Porbandar, Junagadh and Rajkot districts. A Hindu-majority district, Porbandar has a population of 5,85,449 people as per Census 2011. It has a literacy rate of 67.24 percent. A total of 5.7 percent of the population comprises Muslims. The dominant caste with the most political clout is Mer. Brahmins, the fishing caste Khadwa, Thakkar and Dalits are the other important voting groups in the constituency.

12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,70,952

Female electors: 6,99,948

Male electors: 7,71,004

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Jamnagar North was created after delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Jodiya was dissolved in the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Kalavad (SC), Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Jamjodhpur, Khambalia, Dwarka.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Chandresh Patel has been in the seat since 1989 but lost the seat to Congress’ Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madaam in 2004. Madaam retained the seat till 2014 when BJP candidate and Vikrambhai’s niece, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam came to power in the constituency.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire district of Jamnagar. A Hindu-dominant region, Jamnagar district has a population of 21,60,119 people, as per Census 2011. It is dominated by three major caste groups: two lakh Patels (including Kadva and Leuva voters), 1.16 lakh Ahirs, and about 1 lakh Satvara voters. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who recently joined the Congress, has expressed his interest in contesting the election from this seat.

13. Junagadh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 14,85,543

Female electors: 7,13,526

Male electors: 7,72,017

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Visavadar Assembly segment was reconstituted following delimitation in 2008. Manglor and Kodinar Assembly segments were also made part of Junagadh parliamentary constituency, while Maliya was dissolved and Keshod dropped in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Junagadh, Visavadar, Mangrol, Somnath, Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has retained the seat since 2009. In 2009, Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki was the MP and in 2014, Rajeshbhai Naranbhai Chudasma of the BJP beat Bhimabhai Vansh Punjbhai of the Congress.

Demographics: The constituency covers nearly the entire district of Junagadh. With a population of 27,43,082, the economy of the district thrives on cement, agriculture and power industries. It also has a sizeable Muslim population of 3.35 lakh persons as per Census 2011.

14. Amreli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,86,286

Female electors: 7,08,624

Male electors: 7,77,662

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Babra Assembly segment was scrapped in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Mahuva, Gariadhar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP bastion since 1991 but four-time MP Dileep Sanghani lost the seat to Congress’ Virijbhai Thummar in 2004. Since 2009, Thummar has lost to BJP’s Narainbhai Kachchadiya twice.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire district of Amreli and parts of Bhavnagar district. Amreli district, with a total population of 15,14,190 people, it has nearly 99,000 Muslims living. Patels in Amreli are prosperous and mostly engaged in the diamond and textile industries. The seat is likely to see a Congress versus BJP fight in the upcoming general election.

15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,94,531

Female electors: 7,59,960

Male electors: 8,34,571

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ghogha Assembly segment was dissolved to create a new seat, Bhavnagar Rural in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Talaja, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West, Gadhda (SC), Botad.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP stronghold since 1991. BJP’s Rajendrasinh Ghanshyamsinh Rana was at its helm from 1996 to 2014. In 2014, saffron party candidate Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal became the first woman MP of the seat, defeating Congress’ Pravinbhai Jinabhai Rathod.

Demographics: The constituency covers almost the entire district of Bhavnagar. Located in southeastern Gujarat, in the Saurashtra peninsula, it has a population of 28,80,365 people in the district. Though it is a Hindu-majority state (91.39 percent), the Muslim population stands at 2.13 lakh. The seven Assembly constituencies of Bhavnagar district have around 16.26 lakh voters. The largest caste group in the district is the Koli Patels, an OBC community with nearly 3.91 lakh voters. With 1.61 lakh voters, Patidars form the second largest caste group, followed by non-Rajput Kshatriyas with 1.05 lakh voters.

16. Anand Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 14,96,857

Female electors: 7,15,739

Male electors: 7,81,120

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Sarsa Assembly seat was dissolved due to delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Khambat, Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Anand, Petlad, Sojitra.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Dipakbhai Chimanbhai Patel held the seat in 1999 but had to forfeit the seat to Congress leader Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki in 2004, who held on to the seat for a decade. He lost to BJP’s Dilip Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: It covers the entire Anand district. Famous for Amul and the milk revolution, the district has a population of 20,92,745 people. A Hindu-majority constituency, 85.95 percent of the population follows the religion. It has a literacy rate of 72.12 percent.

17. Kheda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 15,99,476

Female electors: 7,66,244

Male electors: 8,33,232

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat was created in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. Chaklasi and Kathala segments were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Daskroi, Dholka, Matar, Nadiad, Mahemdabad, Mahudha, Kapadvanj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dinsha J Patel of the Congress won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP’s Devusinh Jesinghbhai Chauhan.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad and Kheda district. Kheda district has a population of 22,99,885 people, comprising 11,85,727 males and 11,14,158 females. It has a literacy rate of 82.65 percent. The region is also known for tobacco farmers.

18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 15,76,667

Female electors: 7,56,437

Male electors: 8,20,230

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat was created in 2008. Godhra and Kapadvanj Lok Sabha constituencies were dissolved and most of the area under it was included under Panchmahal.

Assembly constituencies: Thasra, Balasinor, Lunawada, Shehra, Morva Hadaf (ST), Godhra, Kalol

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Post the 2002-Godhra riots, BJP has been in power in the constituency. Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan has been the sitting BJP MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Kheda and Panchmahal districts. Panchmahal district receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Located in the eastern part of Gujarat, the district has a population of 23,90,776 people. Though a Hindu majority region, the district has more than 1.58 lakh Muslims. In Godhra Assembly segment, more than 1/3 of the voters are Muslims. Granite and sandstone mining also contribute majorly to the local economy.

19. Dahod Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 14,11,756

Female electors: 6,99,581

Male electors: 7,12,184

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Previously known as Dohad, Dahod parliamentary constituency came into existence in 2008. Santrampur Assembly segment was also added to the constituency and the Limbi Assembly segment was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Santrampur (ST), Fatepura (ST), Jhalod (ST), Limkheda (ST), Dahod (ST), Garbada (ST), Devgadbaria

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Prabha Kishor Taviad won the seat in 2009. However, she lost the 2014 General Election to Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor.

Demographics: It covers the entire Dahod district and a part of Panchmahal district. Panchmahal district receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. The economy of the Dahod district has a weak agricultural base, with barely any advancement in manufacturing or technology sectors. Located in the western region of the state, the Hindu-majority district has a population of 21,27,086 people, and just 66,356 people are Muslims.

20. Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,38,321

Female electors: 7,89,244

Male electors: 8,49,077

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Baroda Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Savli, Vaghodia, Vadodara City (SC), Sayajigunj, Akota, Raopura, Manjalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla became the MP in 2009. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from the seat and defeated Congress’ Madhusudan Mistry with a margin of 49.86% votes. However, winning the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh as well, Modi decided to vacate the Vadodara seat. In the subsequent bypoll, BJP’s Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt became the Vadodara MP.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Vadodara district. With a population of 41,65,626 people and dominated by Hindus, the district has more than 3.85 lakh Muslims as per the Census 2011.

21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,36,305

Female electors: 7,38,145

Male electors: 7,98,160

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Halol, Chhota Udaipur (ST), Jetpur (ST), Sankheda (ST), Dabhoi, Padra, Nandod (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Ramsinh Rathawa won the seat but lost it to Congress’ Naranbhai Rathwa in 2004. However, Ramsinh staged his comeback in 2009, defeating Naranbhai. The BJP MP has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Vadodara, Panchmahal and Narmada districts. Vadodara district has a heavy ST population of 11,49,901 tribals. The Congress has decided to field Ranjit Rathwa, son of sitting MLA from Chhota Udaipur and senior Congress leader Mohansinh Rathwa, in this Lok Sabha seat.

22. Bharuch Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,17,548

Female electors: 6,82,687

Male electors: 7,34,861

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Karjan, Dediapada (ST), Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadia (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP bastion, the sitting MP has been Mansukhbhai Vasava since 1999.

Demographics: It covers parts of Vadodara, Narmada and the entire Bharuch district. Bharuch district has a population of 15,51,019 persons and comprises 76.6 percent Hindus and 22.1 percent Muslims. The seat reportedly also has the highest number of Muslim voters in the state. Narmada district also receives under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

23. Bardoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,14,106

Female electors: 7,84,458

Male electors: 8,29,648

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. The Mandvi Lok Sabha constituency was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Mangrol (ST), Mandvi (ST), Kamrej, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (ST), Vyara (ST), Nizar (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has alternated between Congress and BJP since 2009. In 2009, Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai Chaudhari held the seat which he had to forfeit to BJP’s Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava.

Demographics: A tribal-dominated constituency, it is spread across parts of Surat district. At least 70 percent of the total voters in Bardoli belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The voters are equally divided among Chaudharys, Gamits, Vasavas, and Halpatis. Muslims reportedly account for 6 percent of the votes while Dodhiya Patels and migrants account for 50,000 to 25,000 votes, respectively. The economy of the constituency thrives on the sugar industry.

24. Surat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,84,068

Female electors: 6,80,239

Male electors: 8,03,829

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Varachha Road and Karanj were created after the 2008 delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Olpad, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Katargam, Surat West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Though Congress has been trying to crack its way through, the constituency has been a BJP bastion since 1989. Veteran BJP leader Kashiram Rana was the sitting MP till 2009. BJP’s Darshana Vikram Jardosh became the first female MP in the seat in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014 as well.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Surat district. It has a population of 60,81,322 persons as per Census 2011. The seat has also seen prominent political figures such as former prime minister Morarji Desai. Surat’s economy thrives on the production of diamonds and textiles.

25. Navsari Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 17,64,622

Female electors: 7,92,532

Male electors: 9,72,090

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, the seat was created following the delimitation in 2008. Majura Assembly seat also was created after delimitation in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Choryasi, Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Since the constituency’s formation, BJP’s Chandrakant Raghunath Patil had been the MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Navsari and Surat districts. Navsari district has a population of 13,29,672, of which 6,39,659 people belong to the scheduled tribes. The region also produces cotton and other crops such as millet and maize.

26. Valsad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 15,12,061

Female electors: 7,36,988

Male electors: 7,75,073

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Bulsar. Gandevi (ST) Assembly seat went to Navsari parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Dangs (ST), Vansda (ST), Dharampur (ST), Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada (ST), Umbergaon (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Manibhai Ramjibhai Chaudhari won the seat but lost it to Kishanbhai Veshtabhai Patel of the Congress in 2004, who retained it till 2014. In 2014, he forfeited the seat to BJP’s KC Patel. This Lok Sabha constituency is a closely watched one, as it is believed that the party which wins the seat generally comes to power at the Centre.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Valsad and Dangs districts and a part of Navsari district. A total of 94 percent of the Dangs district comprises scheduled tribes while in the tribal population in Valsad district is close to 55 percent. One of the poorest districts in the c1. Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency

***

Jammu and Kashmir

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,99,659 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,15,929

Male electors: 6,83,691

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tral, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Shopian, Noorabad, Kulgam, Hom Shali Bugh, Anantnag, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara, Pahalgam

Results in last four elections: In 1999, JKNC candidate Ali Mohammed Naik won the election from this constituency. In 2004, JKPDP leader Mehbooba Mufti beat the JKN candidate by over 38,000 votes to be elected as the MP from here. Mirza Mehboob Beg, the JKN candidate who had been defeated in 2004, won the majority in 2009. Mufti won again in the 2014 election but resigned as MP in 2016 to become the chief minister of the state.

Demographics: Lying in the southern part of the Kashmir Valley, the Anantnag constituency is spread across four districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag. Interestingly, the Election Commission of India, in an unprecedented move, has decided to hold elections in this constituency in three phases. Politics in this strategically important constituency has been boiling since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.ountry, Dangs is a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

***

Karnataka

1. Chikodi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total Electors: 14,42,296 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,46,113

Female Electors: 6,96,183

Assembly Constituencies: Nippani, Chikkodi–Sadalga, Athni, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukeri, Yemkanmardi

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency became an open seat after 2009. Before that, the seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi was elected thrice from this constituency between 1998 and 2004. In 2009 elections, Ramesh Katti retained the seat for the BJP. In 2014 elections, Prakash Hukkeri of the Congress won the seat.

Demography: Part of Belgaum district, which is considered the sugar belt of Karnataka, Chikkodi is dominated by the Lingayats, who constitute 17 percent of the population in the state. According to a report, as per 2014 estimates, there are over 3.8 lakh Lingayat voters in the constituency, along with a sizeable number of Kurubas, Marathas and Muslims.

2. Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total Electors: 15,81,017 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,07,598

Female Electors: 7,73,419

Assembly Constituencies: Arabhavi, Gokak, Belagavi Uttar, Belagavi Dakshin, Belagavi Rural, Bailhongal, Saundatti Yellamma, Ramdurg

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: After Congress’ Amarsinh Patil won the seat in the 1999 elections, Suresh Angadi of the BJP won the seat thrice in a row. He is expected contest once again in the upcoming polls.

Demography: Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency has a substantial Marathi population. According to the 2011 Census, 60 percent of Belagavi district’s population is Marathi-speaking. The presence of a large Marathi speaking population has been a cause of friction between Karnataka and Maharashtra, with an organisation called Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti demanding the Belgavi’s merger with Maharashtra. According to The Times of India report, the constituency, especially in the city and its surrounding areas, also has over 2 Lakh Maratha community voters, who traditionally vote for the BJP.

3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 15,68,620 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,93,338

Female Electors: 7,75,282

Assembly Constituencies: Mudhol, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund, Nargund

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Gulegud Assembly constituency was rechristened Terdal, Nargund Assembly constituency, which was earlier in Dharwad North Lok Sabha seat, was added to Bagalkot.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PC Gaddigoudar is the sitting MP since 2004. Before him, RS Patil represented the constituency between 1999 and 2004.

Demography: The Lingayat community, like in other parts of North Karnataka, is dominant in Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kuruba community is found in large numbers in Badami Assembly segment, which is currently represented by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

4. Bijapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total Electors: 16,22,635 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,47,815

Female Electors:7,74,820

Assembly Constituencies: Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur City, Nagthan, Indi, Sindgi

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, it became a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has held this seat since 1999. In 1999 and 2004 elections, Basangouda Patil Yatnal won the seat while Ramesh Jigajinagi won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections. Jigajinagi is currently a Union Minister.

Demography: The historically significant town of Bijapur comes under this Lok Sabha constituency. Situated in North Karnataka, Bijapur has a plurality of Lingayat voters, while Muslims form a significant chunk of the electorate in the city. Dalits and Lambani, a tribal community, are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total Electors: 17,21,990 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,78,311

Female Electors: 8,43,679

Assembly Constituencies: Afzalpur, Jewargi, Gurmitkal, Chittapur, Sedam, Kalaburgi Rural, Kalaburgi Dakshin, Kalaburgi Uttar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Gulburga Assembly seat was split into Gulbarga Dakshin and Gulbarga Uttar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Congress safe-seat, having continuously elected Congress leaders since Independence, except in the 1996 and 1998 elections. In 1999 and 2004 elections, Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, has a sizeable population of Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim population. Holeya, a sub-caste of Dalits, account for 4 lakh voters in the constituency. Muslims are a decisive factor in Gulbarga Uttar and Gulbarga Dakshin.

6. Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total Electors: 18,93,576 (latest figures)

Male Electors: 9,39,752

Female Electors: 9,53,457

Assembly Constituencies: Shorapur (ST), Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural (ST), Raichur, Manvi (ST), Devadurga (ST), Lingsugur

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: The constituency was reserved for STs in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1998 and 2004, AV Venkatesh Naik represented the constituency thrice. In 2009 elections, Sanna Pakirappa of the BJP won the seat. In 2014 elections, BV Nayak of the Congress won the seat by just 1,500 votes.

Demography: Raichur district, which is part of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, has a tribal population of little less than 20 percent. However, the district faces chronic poverty and low economic development. Interestingly, Raichur will have more women than men voters voting in the upcoming elections.

7. Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total Electors: 16,00,962 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,39,154

Female Electors: 7,61,808

Assembly Constituencies: Chincholi (SC), Alanda, Basavakalyan, Homnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the Delimitation process, the district became a general seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Ramachandra Veerappa represented the seat between 1991 and 2005, when he passed away. In the 2005 by-poll, Congress’ Narsingrao Suryavanshi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Dharam Singh won the seat in 2009 elections. BJP’s Bhagwant Khuba is the sitting MP, having defeated Singh by over 92,000 votes.

Demography: Lingayats are a dominant vote bank in the constituency. Muslims also wield considerable influence over the electoral fortunes of the candidates in the constituency. Muslims form at least 40 percent of the electorate in the urban parts of Bidar district. A combination of Dalits, OBCs and Muslims form the majority of the electorate in Bidar. The constituency is also known to have a significant population of Telugu speakers.

8. Koppal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total Electors: 15,35,105 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,70,316

Female Electors: 7,64,789

Assembly Constituencies: Sindhanur, Maski (ST), Kushtagi, Kanakagiri (SC), Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, Siruguppa (ST)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: HG Ramulu of the Congress won the seat in 1999 elections. K Virupaxappa of the Congress won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Shivaramagouda Shivanagouda of the BJP wrested the seat from the Congress. BJP’s Karadi Sangana is the incumbent MP from Koppal.

Demography: Koppal is the least developed district in the state but is mineral-rich, what is called resource curse in economic terminology. Telugu voters are a significant factor in Koppal, accounting for at least 30 percent of the population in the district. The Lingayat community is influential in the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. The community’s influence can be gauged by the fact that Lingayat candidates have won 11 times since 1952.

9. Bellary Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total Electors: 14,87,945 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,789

Female Electors: 7,37,156

Assembly Constituencies: Hadagalli (SC), Hagaribommanahalli (SC), Vijayanagara, Kampli (ST),Bellary (ST), Bellary City, Sandur (ST), Kudligi (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. The constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency entered the annals of Indian electoral history when Sonia Gandhi defeated Sushma Swaraj to enter the Parliament. She soon vacated the seat, leading to a by-election which was won by the Congress. In 2004 elections, G Karunakara Reddy of the BJP won the seat. In 2009, J Shanta of the BJP won the seat before making way for B Sriramulu in the 2014 elections. In the 2018 by-poll, VS Ugrappa of the Congress defeated J Shanta by 2.4 Lakh votes.

Demography: Known for its mining industry, Bellary is one of the few constituencies in Karnataka where tribals form a sizeable chunk of the electorate. Since it borders Andhra Pradesh, a significant number of Telugu speakers too are an important factor in the constituency.

10. Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total Electors: 15,58,749 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,07,076

Female Electors: 7,51,673

Assembly Constituencies: Shirahatti ( SC ), Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri ( SC ), Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranibennur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shivkumar Udasi has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: Lingayats are an influential electorate in Haveri, accounting for over 4.5 Lakh voters, along with Kurubas and Muslims.

11. Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total Electors: 15,79,024 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,09,486

Female Electors: 7,69,538

Assembly Constituencies: Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad-East, Hubli - Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad-West, Kalghatgi, Shiggaon

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pralhad Joshi is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The Lingayat community, with over 5.75 lakh votes, is highly influential in Dharwad. The community followed by the Muslims, who contribute 2.55 lakh votes. Dalits and Scheduled Tribes together have 25 Lakh voters.

12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total Electors: 14,50,599 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,42,865

Female Electors: 7,07,734

Assembly Constituencies: Khanapur, Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Yellapur

Reserved: No

Delimited: After Delimitation, Ankola legislative assembly segment was abolished and a new legislative assembly segment, Yellapur, came into existence.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Margaret Alva won from this constituency in 1999. Since 2004, the constituency is being represented by Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde.

Demography: Muslims voters number over 2.5 lakh in Uttara Kannada, a coastal constituency in Karnataka. They are particularly strong in Bhatkal, Haliyal and Mundgod. Idigas, an OBC community found in South Central Karnataka, are the majority electorate of the constituency.

13. Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total Electors: 15,22,712 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,72,126

Female Electors: 7,50,586

Assembly Constituencies: Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GM Siddheswara, the former MoS in the current Council of Ministers is the sitting MP since 2004. Before him, G Mallikarjunappa of the BJP represented the constituency.

Demography: The constituency is part of Davangere district, which was once called the Manchester of the Karnataka. The constituency is dominated by Lingayats, which comprises almost half of the electorate. In fact, GM Siddeshwara, the incumbent MP, is the son-in-law of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha chief Shamanur Shivshankarappa. Veershaivas are an influential sub-sect of the Lingayat community.

14. Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total Electors: 15,62,241 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,78,767

Female Electors: 7,83,474

Assembly Constituencies: Shimoga Rural, Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura , Soraba, Sagar and Byndoor

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 and 2004 elections, former Karnataka chief minister S Bangarappa won the seat. However, he lost to BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra in the 2009 elections. It was Bangarappa’s only loss in his entire political career. In 2014, BS Yeddyurappa won the seat but he vacated it to enter the state Assembly in 2018. In the by-election, his son won the seat comfortably.

Demography: Shimoga is dominated by the Lingayat community. Idigas, followed by Dalits, Brahmins, Muslims, Vokkaligas and OBCs are also found in sizeable numbers.

***

Kerala

1. Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,261,564 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,56,816

Male electors: 6,04,748

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Karunagapally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party’s VM Sudheeran won the constituency in 1999 when it was called Allepey. In 2004, KS Manoj from CPI(M) was elected MP from the constituency. State Congress general secretary KC Venugopal won the election in 2009 and 2014, now called Alappuzha.

Demographics: According to the Census 2011, Alappuzha has a population of 21,21,943. It was one of the worst-hit victims of the heavy rains and floods in August last year. Earlier, the district was recognised as a flood district. It has voted for the Congress for two consecutive elections but party veteran KC Venugopal will not be contesting this year.

2. Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1,213,387 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,23,508

Male electors: 5,89,879

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The erstwhile Ottapalam constituency was dissolved in 2008. Its constituencies Chelakkara, Kunnamkulam and Wadakkancherry were added to the newly formed Alanthur constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Tarur (SC), Chittur, Nenmara, Alathur, Chelakkara (SC), Kunnamkulam, Wadakkancherry

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Since the formation of this constituency, the CPM has held sway. PK Biju has been the elected MP since 2009.

Demographics: Spread over the Thrissur and Palakkad districts, the constituency has been a CPM bastion from its Ottapalam days. Former President of India and Congress member KR Narayanan had been a three-time MP from Ottapalam. The LDF has decided to field sitting MP PK Biju from Alanthur.

3. Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 13.19 lakh (2019 estimates)

Female electors: 7.05 lakh

Male electors: 6.14 lakh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008

Assembly Constituencies: Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, Kattakkada

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Sampath of the CPM has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: This has been a Left stronghold even before it came into existence in 2008. Prior to the delimitation exercise, this constituency was called Chirayinkil. Attingal has a significant working-class population. The population in Attingal includes estate workers in the hilly regions and coir workers and fishermen in the coastal regions.

4. Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 9,90,607 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,00,695

Male electors: 4,89,912

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, formed in 2008. The Mukundapuram constituency was dissolved as part of the delimitations of constituencies order, 2008. It became an assembly segment in the newly formed Chalakudy constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kaipamangalam, Chalakuddy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, ANgamaly, Aluva, Kunnathunad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: KP Dhanapalam of Congress won the first Lok Sabha election for the constituency in 2009. Thereafter, independent candidate Innocent won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Of the seven segments in this constituency, three falls under the Thrissur district and four under the Ernakulam district. While Thrissur has a population of 32 lakh, Ernakulam has a population of 33 lakh, according to the 2011 Census. LDF has decided to field film actor Innocent for a second term.

5. Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,155,081 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,90,165

Male electors: 5,64,916

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kalamaserry, Paravur, Vypen, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Ernakulam, Thrikkakara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate George Eden was elected MP. In 2004, independent candidate Sebastian Paul was successful. After that, Congress held sway over this constituency. Both in 2009 and 2014 Congress candidate KV Thomas was elected MP.

Demographics: The Latin Catholic community is influential in this constituency. They form at least half of the population here. Their influence can be gauged by the fact that the UDF and LDF, the two biggest formations in Kerala politics have always selected candidates belonging to this community.

6. Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,157,302 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,79,446

Male electors: 5,77,856

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Devikulam (SC), Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Peermade

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Leader of the Kerala Congress (KEC) in 1999, F Francis George was elected MP from this constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. Then Congress party member PT Thomas won the election in 2009. In 2014, independent candidate Joice George won a 46.60 majority and won the election.

Demographics: Idukki is part of what is called the "Christian heartland" of Kerala. It is noted that this constituency has only elected Christian candidates since 1971 elections. The constituency is also known for its significant plantation workers, many of whom are of Tamil origin.

7. Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,161,364 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,19,694

Male electors: 5,41,670

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Taliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Peravoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, AP ABdullahkutty of the CPM won the election. He was re-elected in 2004. In 2009, Congress tasted success when candidate K Sudhakaran won the election. But CPM made a comeback in 2014 with the win of PK Sreemathi Teacher.

Demographics: Kannur has been garnering media attention for the political violence between the RSS and the CPM. Kannur is one among the many constituencies where the BJP is looking to make inroads in the aftermath of the Sabarimala verdict.

8. Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,239,562 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,47,772

Male electors: 5,91,790

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kasaragod, Kanhagad (SC), Payyanur, Manjeswar, Trikkaripur, Udma, Kalliasseri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM holds fort in this constituency since the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. While T Govindan was the MP in 1999, P Karunakaran has been a three-time sitting MP since 2004.

Demographics: Kasaragod, which lies on the border with Karnataka, has a sizeable Muslim population as well as a significant linguistic minority who belong to the Tulu speaking community. Kasaragod is often considered a part of Tulu Nadu, which also includes Karnataka's Mangalore and Udipi.

9. Kollam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,214,771 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,42,404

Male electors: 5,72,367

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008 Quilon constituency became Kollam. While Kunnathoor and Karunagapalli segments were removed, Punalur and Chadayamangalam segments were added to the newly formed one.

Assembly Constituencies: Kollam, Punalur, Chavara, Chadayamangalam, Eravipuram, Kundara, Chathannoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Rajendran of the CPM was elected MP from the Quilon constituency in both 1999 and 2004. Congress party’s N Peethambarakurup won the election in 2009. NK Premachandran from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) defeated CPM heavyweight MA Baby to win the seat in 2014.

Demographics: It is a considered a swing constituency which can go either to the LDF or the UDF. It has a sizeable population of plantation workers as well as a strong fishing community. Cashew industry is a significant player in this constituency.

10. Kozhikode Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 1,177,644 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,09,585

Male electors: 5,68,059

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The name of this constituency changed from Calicut to Kozhikode

Assembly Constituencies: Balusseri, Elathur, Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South, Beypore, Kunnamangalam, Koduvally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While in 1999, Congress candidate M Muralidharan won the election, in 2004 it was MP Veerendra Kumar from the Janata Dal (Secular) who was elected MP. Since 2009, Congress leader MK Raghavan has been the sitting MP here. In 2009, Raghavan beat CPM candidate PA Mohammed Riyas by a mere 838 votes.

Demographics: Kozhikode is largely an urban constituency, where development issues play an important role. In the wake of the Sabarimala protests, the BJP is expected to grab a significant chunk of Hindu voters, as per reports.

11. Malappuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 1,196,938 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,00,010

Male electors: 5,96,928

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the erstwhile Manjeri constituency was dissolved and merged into the newly formed Malappuram constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kondotty, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara, Vallikkunnu

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In both 2009 and 2014, E Ahamed from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the election.

Demographics: Once the headquarters of the British and European troops, this district also falls in the Malabar region. The district has a Muslim majority. Almost 70 percent of the 4,110,956 people living here are Muslims. The IUML, which is the second largest part of the UDF, has managed to consolidate its place by wooing the majority population.

12. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 1,242,939 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,57,379

Male electors: 5,85,560

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Kunnathur from the erstwhile Quilon constituency was merged with Mavelikkara.

Assembly Constituencies: Changanassery, Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Kunnathur, Kottarakkara, Pathanapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ramesh Chennithara from Congress was elected as MP from here. In 2004, CPM won the seat. Candidate CS Sujatha was the MP. Congress made a comeback when Kodikkunnil Suresh won the election in 2009. He won the seat again in 2014.

Demographics: Spread across the Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam district, this constituency has been a Congress bastion for two terms. The UDF plans to field sitting MP, BJP is trying to make an entry into the constituency.

13. Palakkad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 1,205,601 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,20,457

Male electors: 5,85,144

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pattambi, Shornur, Ottapalam, Kongad, Mannarkad, Malampuzha, Palakkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM has held this constituency since 1999. While NN Krishnadas was two-time MP since 1999, MB Rajesh won the seat in 2009 and 2014 elections. Both belong to CPM.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census, around 2,810,892 people live in the Palakkad district. While around 66 percent of them are Hindus, around 28.9 percent are Muslims. The constituency has been a CPM bastion since 1999. However, BJP, which rules in the Palakkad municipality, is looking to make an entry into the constituency. Party president Amit Shah recently flagged off campaigning from Palakkad.

14. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,317,265 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,90,557

Male electors: 6,26,708

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Adoor constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes was dissolved to form a new constituency. Adoor is now an Assembly segment of newly formed Pathanamthitta constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni, Adoor(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2004 elections, Congress candidate Anto Antony Punnathaniyil was elected MP from this constituency. He won a second time in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Pathanamthitta district has a population of 1,195,537, according to the Census 2011. Situated in the Travancore part of Kerala, this district has the highest literacy rate in the state (96.26 percent). Of the total population, 56.93 percent are Hindus and 38.12 percent are Christians. The constituency is witnessing anti-incumbency wave against Anto Antony Punnathaniyil and regional party workers, too, are against Antony’s candidature. The grand old party is mulling pitching veteran leader PJ Kurien.

15. Ponnai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 1,178,325 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,384

Male electors: 5,71,941

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tirurangadi, Tanur, Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, Ponnani, Thrithala

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GM Bannatwala won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by E Ahamed. ET Muhammed Basheer has been the sitting MP since 2009. All three candidates belong to IUML.

Demographics: Of the seven assembly constituencies, six fall in the Malappuram district. Only Thrithala comes under the Palakkad district. The constituency is a Muslim majority area and has been loyal to IUML. Sitting MP ET Muhammed Basheer will run for a third time in the 2019 elections. The Left Front has fielded sitting Nilambur MLA PV Anwar. The CPM politician took a beating last year after he was accused of illegal construction in a water park.

16. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,267,340 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,56,714

Male electors: 6,10,626

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu (SC), Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: VS Sivakumar from trhe Congress won the seat in 1999. He was succeeded by PK Vasudevan Nair who was from the CPI. Thereafter, Congress took over the constituency with Shashi Tharoor’s win in both 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: Thiruvananthapuram has a population of 33,07,284, according to Census 2011. The capital city also has a sizeable population of Nairs, a point that BJP plans to use in its favour by pitching party veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan. He, too, is a Nair by caste and was serving as the Mizoram governor. The Communist party is likely to choose former minister C Divakaran.

17. Thrissur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 1,273,724 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,68,326

Male electors: 6,05398

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakkuda, Puthukkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 election, Congress candidate AC Jose was elected MP. In 2004 the constituency was taken over by CPI when CK Chandrappan won a majority. He was succeeded by PC Chacko from the Congress in 2009. In 2014, CPI made a comeback when CN Jayadevan won a majority.

Demographics: Thrissur has a population of 31,10,327, with 58.4 percent Hindus and 24.27 percent Christians. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally has announced that he will contest the election from this constituency. The BDJS is backed by the BJP, which aims to appease the Ezhava and Thiya community. The BDJS was created with the aim to help develop these communities.

18. Vadakara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,175,415 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,20,321

Male electors: 5,55,694

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Thalassery, Kuthuparamba, Vadakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy, Perambra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AK Premajam from the CPM won the 1999 election and P Satheedevi, also from CPM, won the 2004 electionn. In 2009, Congress took over the seat. Party candidate Mullappally Ramachandran won from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: This constituency is spread over Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Over the past decades, voters have swayed between CPM and Congress. In the last two elections, Congress-led UDF held a majority in this constituency.

19. Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,158,819 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 587,001

Male electors: 5,71,808

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Piravom, Pala, Kaduthurthy, Vaikom, Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Puthupally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Suresh Kurup from CPM was elected MP. In 2009, Kerala Congress (M) took over the seat. Jose K Mani, son of party president KM Mani, won the election in both 2009 and 2014. He was, however, nominated to the Rajya Sabha and the seat is currently vacant.

Demographics: Kottayam has a population of 19,79,384, of which 49.81 percent are Hindus and 43.48 percent are Christians. This constituency is the only seat won by Kerala Congress (M) in the state. The party is a part of the UDF and has decided to give the ticket to Thomas Chazhikkadan for the upcoming election.

20. Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,247,029 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,33,995

Male electors: 6,13,034

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was formed in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Mananthavady(ST), Sulthanbathery(ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur, Wandoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, MI Shanavas from the Congress party won the election. Shanavas repeated his feat again in 2014 elections. After Shanavas’ death in 2018, the seat is vacant.

Demographics: Considered less developed than its other counterparts in Kerala, the Wayanad constituency is tribal dominated and rural in landscape. Wayanad constituency is dominated by Muslims, with various estimates of their population ranging between 40 to 60 percent. The dominance of minority voters became a point of heated discussion after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was named the candidate for Wayanad.

***

Maharashtra

1. Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,07,933

Female electors: 7,98,906

Male electors: 9,09,027

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Jalgaon City, Jalgaon Rural, Amalner, Erandol, Chalisgaon, Pachora.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold since 1999. The saffron party’s AT Nana Patil has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Jalgaon district. As per the voter list of 2016, there are 1746597 electorates and 1898 polling stations in this constituency.

2. Raver Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,93,370

Female electors: 7,50,688

Male electors: 8,42,682

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Edlabad Assembly segment was renamed Muktainagar

Assembly constituencies: Chopda (ST), Raver, Bhusawal (SC), Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Haribhau Madhav Jawale won the seat in 2009. In 2014, veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s daughter in law Raksha Nikhil Khadse won the seat, defeating NCP’s Manishdada Jain.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across large parts of Jalgaon district and a part of Buldhana district. Though traditionally it is a stronghold of the Leva-Patil community, Marathas became dominant here after delimitation.

3. Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 16,12,054

Female electors: 7,45,328

Male electors: 8,66,726

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly segment was removed and PAithan Assembly seat was added from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Jalna, Badnapur (SC), Bhokardan, Sillod, Pholambari, Paithan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP bastion. Raosaheb Dadarao Danve has been the MP since 1999.

Demographics: It covers parts of Jalna and Aurangabad districts. Jalna district has a population of 19,59,046 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 2.74 lakh Muslims. It is located in the Marathwada region of the state, where the main occupation is agriculture.

4. Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 15,89,393

Female electors: 7,43,370

Male electors: 8,46,023

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Paithan Assembly segment was removed and Aurangabad Central Assembly seat was newly-created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kannad, Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad West (SC), Aurangabad East, Gangapur, Vaijapur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena stronghold, where Chandrakant Khaire has been the MP since 1999.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Aurangabad district. The district has a population of 27,01,282 people with more than 25.45 lakh Hindus. Located in the Marathwada region, it is a major tourism hub, including the Ajanta and Ellora caves.

5. Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 15,32,781

Female electors: 7,80,290

Male electors: 7,52,491

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Pen, Alibag and Shrivardhan Assembly seats were part of erstwhile Kulaba Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Mahad, Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were added from Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad, Dapoli, Guhagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Geete has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Raigad is the coastal district of Maharashtra. The district has a population of 26,34,200 of which a majority of them live in rural areas. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a significant Muslim population of 2.27 lakh.

6. Pune Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 18,35,836

Female electors: 8,86,269

Male electors: 9,49,567

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhavani Peth and Bhopodi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Kothrud segment was newly-created.

Assembly constituencies: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Pradeep Rawat won the seat in 1999. However, Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi held the seat from 2004 to 2014. BJP’s Anil Shirole is the MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Pune district. Pune district has a population of 94.29 lakh people as per Census 2011. Its SC population is 1180703. In terms of population size, it is the second largest district in the state. It is also one of the most urbanized districts in the state.

7. Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 18,13,543

Female electors: 8,53,156

Male electors: 9,60,387

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhor Assembly seat was added from erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency while Shirur Assembly segment was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasala.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP-Congress stronghold. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the MP till 2009. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. The district has a literacy rate of 86.2 percent which is higher than the state average.

8. Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,99,408

Female electors: 8,00,589

Male electors: 8,98,819

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Karjat and Pathardi Assembly segments were removed from the seat in 2008. Rahuri and Parner Assembly constituencies were added from erstwhile Kopargaon Lok Sabha seat, which was dissolved post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, Karjat Jamkhed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Dilipkumar Gandhi won the seat in 1999, 2009 and 2014. In 2004, NCP’s Tukaram Gadakh defeated BJP’s NS Pharande to win the seat.

Demographics: It covers parts of Ahmednagar district. Located in Western Maharashtra, the district receives funding from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. In terms of area, it is the largest district in the state. The district has a population of 45,43,159, of which SCs comprise 12.63 percent.

9. Madha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 17,27,308

Female electors: 8,14,572

Male electors: 9,12,736

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Karmala Assembly segment was added from Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Madha, Malshiras and Sangole Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Phaltan and Man Assembly seats were added from Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Karmala, Madha, Sangole, Malshiras (SC), Phaltan (SC), Man

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP chief Sharad Pawar won the election in 2009. In 2014, NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil defeated Swabhimani Paksha leader Sadabhau Khot.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur and Satara districts. The economy of Solapur district is dependent on agriculture where 63 percent of the total workers are engaged in the primary sector. The literacy rate in the district is 77 percent and the sex ratio is 938.

10. Sangli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 44

Total electors: 16,49,107

Female electors: 7,87,525

Male electors: 8,61,582

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Palus-Kadegaon Assembly segment was created in 2008. Tasgaon and Kavathe Mahankal Assembly seats were merged. Bhilwadi Wangi Assembly constituency was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Miraj, Sangli (SC), Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, Jat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Prakash Vasantrao Patil won the seat in 1999 and was succeeded by Congress candidate Prakash Vasantdada Patil in 2004. However, the latter passed away in 2005 and his son Pratik Prakashbapu Patil won the seat in the 2006 bypoll and continued till 2014. He lost to BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Sangli district. The district has a population of 28,22,143 people as per Census 2011. It is one of the least urbanised districts in the state and is the largest turmeric producing districts in Maharashtra. The sex ratio in the district is 966 females per 1,000 males and the literacy rate is 81.48 percent.

11. Satara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 17,19,998

Female electors: 8,35,978

Male electors: 8,84,020

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Phaltan and Man Assembly seats were removed from the constituency in 2008. Karad North, Karad South and Patan assembly segments were added from erstwhile Karad Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Wai, Koregaon, Karad North, Karad South, Patan, Satara.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It's is an NCP stronghold. NCP leader Laxmanrao Pandurang Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Udyanraje Pratapsingh Bhonsle of the NCP has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across large parts of Satara district. The district has a population of 30,03,741 as per Census 2011. A total of 10.76 percent of the population belongs to Scheduled Castes. Its literacy rate is 82.87 percent and the sex ratio is 988. It is one of the least urbanised districts with only 19 percent of its population living in urban areas.

12. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 13,67,361

Female electors: 701693

Male electors: 6,65,668

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were removed from the erstwhile Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Rajapur and Sawantwadi Assembly segments were added from the erstwhile Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Nilesh Rane won the seat in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sindhudurg district and parts of Ratnagiri district. Sindhudurg district has a population of 8,49,651 persons as per Census 2011. Its literacy rate is 85.56 percent and the sex ratio is 1,036 females per 1,000 males. A majority of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Marine fishery is the most important non-agriculture activity in the district. The district is well known for its mango crops, cashew and processing industries.

13. Kolhapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,58,300

Female electors: 8,48,974

Male electors: 9,09,326

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Radhanagiri Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008. Sangrul and Gadhinglaj Assembly segments were dissolved from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat as well.

Assembly constituencies: Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Kolhapur North.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP stronghold. Sadashivrao Mandlik was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 2009, he contested as an Independent candidate and defeated NCP’s Chhatrapati Sambhajirao Shahu. In 2014, NCP leader Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandalik.

Demographics: It covers parts of Kolhapur district. Kolhapur district has a population of 38,76,001 people as per Census 2011. SCs constitute 13.01 percent of the district population while STs form 0.78 percent. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a Muslim population of 2.86 lakh.

14. Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,30,598

Female electors: 7,80,024

Male electors: 8,50,574

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence again in 2008. Shirol and Shahuwadi Assembly seats were added from the erstwhile Ichalkaranji Lok Sabha seat. Shirud Assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Karad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle (SC), Ichalkaranji, Shirol, Islampur, Shirala

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raju Shetti, president of the Swabhiman Paksha has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Kolhapur district. The literacy rate of the district is 81.5 percent while the sex ratio is 957 females per 1,000 males, which is lower than the state’s average. The district is famous for ‘Kolhapur Saaz’ and ‘Kolhapur Chappals’.

***

Odisha

1. Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 3

Total Electors: 12,97,098 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,69,036

Female Electors: 6,28,062

Assembly Constituencies: Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Chhendipada, Athmallik

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Three constituencies of Sambhalpur went to Bargarh, while two constituencies from defunct Deogarh constituency became part of it.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections, Prasanna Acharya of the BJD won the seat. In the 2009 polls, Amarnath Pradhan of the Congress won the seat only to lose it in the next election to BJD’s Nagendra Pradhan.

Demography: Sambalpur is considered the political nerve-centre of Western Odisha, a region which is considered a traditional BJP bastion. The eponymous Lok Sabha constituency is spread across Anugul, Debagarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. While not a reserved seat, the constituency has a sizeable number of tribal and Schedule Castes voters, who together form little less than 50 percent of the total electorate.

2. Keonjhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 13,46,683 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,91,369

Female Electors: 6,55,314

Assembly Constituencies: Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandpur, Patana, Keonjhar, Champua, Karanjia

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Karanjia Assembly constituency of Mayurbhanj district was added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ananta Nayak won two consecutive elections in 1999 and 2004. In the 2009 elections, Yashbant Narayan Singh Laguri of the BJD won the seat. His wife Sakuntala Laguri won the seat in 2014 polls.

Demography: Keonjhar constituency covers the whole district of Keonjhar as well as one constituency of Mayurbhanj district. The constituency is dominated by tribals who form nearly half of the electorate. Bathudi, Bhuyan, Bhumij, Gond, Ho, Juang, Kisan, Kora, Munda, Oraon, Santal and Sounti are the main tribes found in this area.

3. Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 13,63,467 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,22,328

Female Electors: 6,41,139

Assembly Constituencies: Dhenkanal, Parjanga, Kamakshyanagar, Hindol, Angul, Talcher, Pallahara

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Talcher and Pallahara Assembly seats of the erstwhile Deogarh Lok Sabha constituency were merged with Dhenkanal. On the other hand, Athmallick and Chhendipada Assembly seats, which were part of Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency were given to Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Barring the 1999 elections, when veteran Congressman and former Union minister KP Singh Deo won, the seat has remained with BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy.

Demography: A largely rural constituency, only about 16 percent of the population lives in urban areas, as per the 2011 Census. The district is inhabited by a number of castes, out of which Chasa, Khandayat, Karan, Brahmin, Gouda, Paika, and Kumbhar are important. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes together form over 30 percent of the population.

4. Cuttack Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 13,71,617 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,31,918

Female Electors: 6,39,699

Assembly Constituencies: Baramba, Banki, Athagarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Khandapada

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment came into existence. On the other hand, Choudwar Assembly segment was abolished and replaced by Choudwar-Cuttack.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD is the sitting MP since 1998.

Demography: Cuttack is a BJD citadel, having won all elections here since 1998. At least three of the seven constituencies – Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar – are considered urban in nature. The rest are dominated by rural voters.

5. Puri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 14,04,581 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,42,939

Female Electors: 6,61,642

Assembly Constituencies: Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur, Nayagarh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Nayagarh Assembly segment added to Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pinaki Misra is the incumbent MP since 2009. Before him, BJD’s Braja Kishore Tripathy won thrice in a row.

Demography: Famed for its Jagannath temple, Puri is a significant pilgrimage centre for Hindus. The constituency is overwhelmingly Hindu, with over 96 percent of the population belonging to the religion. The importance of the constituency could be gauged by the earlier speculations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi fighting elections from the temple town.

6. Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 15,27,768 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,35,850

Female Electors: 6,91,918

Assembly Constituencies: Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar), Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Begunia, Khurda

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Bhubaneswar Assembly segment was divided into two new seats: Bhubaneswar Central and Bhubaneswar North.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prasanna Kumar Patasani is the incumbent MP since 1998.

Demography: The constituency covers the state capital as well as the neighbouring Khorda district, which is considered the most urbanised region in Odisha. Areas under the state capital have an urban profile while Assembly segments like Jatni, Begunia, Jaydev and Khurda are largely rural in nature.

***

Uttar Pradesh

1. Moradabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,72,046

Female electors: 8,10,084

Male electors: 9,61,962

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Barhapur Assembly seat was added to the Moradabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Barhapur, Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural, Thakurdwara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chandra Vijay Singh of Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress won the seat in 1999. In the 2004 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009, former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin won the seat on a Congress ticket. In 2014, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat defeating his nearest Samajwadi Party rival.

Demographics: Moradabad Lok Sabha is a Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituency, with Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural having plurality of Muslim voters. According to one report, Moradabad has over 40 percent voters who belong to the Muslim community.

2. Rampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,16,984

Female electors: 7,44,900

Male electors: 8,72,084

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Begum Noor Bano of the Congress party won the seat. Yesteryear actress Jaya Prada won the seat in the 2004 and 2009 elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2014, the seat was won by Nepal Singh of BJP.

Demographics: Rampur is notably a Muslim-majority constituency. This can be gauged by the fact that all elections except four have seen Muslim candidates returning to the Lok Sabha. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims constitute a little over 50 percent of the population of the Rampur district, in which the seat falls.

3. Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,93,245

Female electors: 7,61,642

Male electors: 9,31,603

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly Constituencies: Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi, Asmoli, Sambhal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch won the seat in the 1999 elections. In 2004, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq won as a candidate of the BSP. However, he lost to Satyapal Singh Saini of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Muslims and Dalits. Muslims constitute 44 percent of the electorate, while the Dalits constitute 16 percent of the electorate. According to a report, the consolidation of the 60 percent of the voters is key for the victory of any candidate.

4. Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,36,738 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,34,224

Male electors: 9,02,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tundla, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Ji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party represented the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat between 999 and 2004. In 2009 elections, Akhilesh Yadav won the seat but decided to retain his other seat: Kannauj. In the ensuing bypoll, yesteryear actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Akshay Yadav, a scion of Yadav family, won the seat.

Demographics: Considered a pet constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Firozabad is part of the Yadav belt in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report, Firzobad has over 16 lakh voters. The population of Yadav and Muslim voters are estimated at 3 lakh and 1.8 lakh respectively.

5. Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,53,065

Female electors: 7,52,497

Male electors: 9,00,568

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the 2008 delimitation, Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency was added to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bhongaon, Jaswantnagar, Karhal, Kishni and Mainpuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Yadav stronghold if not only of the Samajwadi Party. The constituency has sent 13 Yadavs to the Parliament since 1952. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party, has won this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014. In 1999, Balram Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In the 2014 bypoll, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat.

Demographics: The Yadavs are the most dominant caste in this constituency. According to reports, 35 percent of the voters are Yadavs. The second most dominant caste in the constituency is that of the Rajputs, who constitute 20 percent of the electorate. The other dominant castes are the Shakya, Brahmins, SCs and Muslims.

6. Etah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 15,77,457 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,20,483

Male electors: 8,56,974

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Amanpur, Etah, Kasganj, Marhara, Patiyali

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Devendra Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2009, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh fought as a Jan Kranti Party candidate and won. In 2014 elections, Kayan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: The Etah Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Lodh, Yadav and Rajput voters. Kalyan Singh and his son Rajveer belong to the Lodh community, an OBC sub-caste, which is the third largest OBC group after Yadavs and Kurmis.

7. Badaun Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,69,145 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,91,105

Male electors: 9,78,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Badaun, Bilsi, Dataganj, Bisauli, Sheikhupur and Sahaswan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This seat has been a Samajwadi Party stronghold since 1996. In the 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Saleen Iqbal Sherwani won the seat while Dharmendra Yadav won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Muslims and Yadavs are the predominant communities in the constituency with each having 15 percent of the votes share in the electorate.

8. Bareilly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 16,64,081

Female electors: 7,52,671

Male electors: 9,11,410

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt, Bhojipura, Meerganj and Nawabganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP bastion, repeatedly returning Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar to the Lok Sabha since 1991. The only time he failed to enter the Parliament was in 2009, when Pravin Singh Aron of the Congress defeated him.

Demographics: There is a sizeable number of Agarwal and Arons in the constituency The Gangwar community, comprising of around three lakh votes, and Muslims, who form 34 percent of the electorate, will be the deciding factor in the election.

9. Aonla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 16,53,577 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,36,517

Male electors: 9,17,060

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aonla, Bithari Chainpur, Dataganj, Faridpur, Shekhupur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Kunwar Savraj Singh won the seat, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a JD(U) candidate. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi won the seat in 2009 elections while Dharmendra Kashyap of the BJP won the seat in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The seat has been won by Thakur candidates eight times. This highlights the dominance of the community in the electoral landscape of the constituency. Muslim, Dalit, Brahmin, Kashyap and Kurmi communities are also found in large numbers in this constituency.

10. Pilibhit Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 16,71,151 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 7,67,731

Male electors: 9,03,420

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the delimitation, Powyan Assembly seat merged with Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency while Baheri Assembly seat, once part of Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency, became part of Pilibhit.

Assembly Constituencies: Baheri, Barkhera, Bisalpur, Pilibhit, Puranpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pilibhit is a stronghold of Maneka Gandhi, who has been winning this seat continuously between 1989 and 2014, except for losing once in 1991 elections. In 2009, she vacated the seat for his son Varun Gandhi, who went on to represent the constituency till 2014.

Demographics: The Muslim (3.5 lakh) and the Dalit community account for about a third of the Pilibhit’s electorate (16 lakh). The Kurmi (3.5 lakh) and the Lodh-Rajput (2 lakh) have traditionally backed the BJP.

***

West Bengal

1. Balurghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 6,53,848 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,00,649

Female electors: 1,254,497

Reserved: No

Assembly Constituencies: Itahar, Kushmandi (SC), Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan (ST), Gangarampur (SC), Harirampur

Delimitation: Yes. Kaliaganj (SC) Assembly seat is part of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency while Gazole (ST) is part of Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency now.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a stronghold of the RSP until 2014 when Arpita Ghosh of the TMC won the seat.

Demographics: While six of the constituencies are in Muslim dominated Dakshin Dinajpur district, one is in Uttar Dinajpur. The Muslims in the Dakshin Dinajpur district constitute 25 percent of the population, whereas SCs and STs together constitute another one-fourth of the population. The district is 85 percent rural according to the 2011 Census.

2. Malda Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 14,25,428 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,40,749

Female electors: 6,84,679

Assembly Constituencies: Habibpur (ST), Gazole (SC), Chanchal, Harishchandrapur, Malatipur, Ratua, Maldaha (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Previously, Malda was a single constituency. In 2008, they were split into two new constituencies: Uttar and Dakshin.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Mausam Noor has been the MP from this seat since 2009.

Demographics: Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency is part of Malda district, where Muslims form just over 50 percent of the electorate. Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes form at least 29 percent of the population in the district.

3. Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 13,47,143 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,92,386

Female electors: 6,54,757

Assembly Constituencies: Manikchak, English Bazar, Mothabari, Sujapur, Baisnabnagar, Farakka, Samserganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Came into being in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:Congress leader Abu Hasem Khan Choudhary has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: This constituency shares similar demographic features like that observed in neighbouring Uttar Maldah constituency. Interestingly, the incumbent MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhary is the brother of veteran Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan Choudhary, who held the unified Malda seat until his death in 2006.

4. Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 13,91,656 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,14,890

Female electors:6,76,766

Assembly Constituencies: Suti, Jangipur, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, Lalgola,Nabagram (SC), Khargram (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pranab Mukherjee represented the constituency between 2004 and 2012 when he became the President. Since 2012, the seat has been represented by Abhijit Mukherjee.

Demographics: Jangipur is one of the most Muslim dominated constituencies in India, with at least 64 percent of the electorate belonging to the religious minority.

5. Murshidabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Bhagwangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Hariharpara, Domkal, Jalangi, Karimpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Lalgola Assembly segment went to Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Moinul Hasan of the CPM won the seat in 1999 elections, Abdul Manan Hossain of the Congress won the seat in 2004 and 2009 elections. In 2014, Badaruddozza Khan of the CPM won the seat, beating the incumbent MP by a narrow margin of 18,000 votes.

Demographics: Murshidabad is one of the four constituencies in West Bengal where Muslims are over 50 percent of the electorate. The contest here is expected to be between the Congress, TMC and the incumbent CPM.

